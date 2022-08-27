Body Language Expert Analyzes Meghan Markle Podcast: How She Conveyed ‘the Real Me’

A body language expert examined Meghan Markle in a video clip from her new Archetypes podcast and found her gestures and facial expressions very revealing. Meghan exhibited some signs that reinforced her desire to be perceived as “real.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle | Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images

Expert analyzed Meghan Markle body language in new podcast

Body language expert Judi James shared her analysis of Meghan’s body language with Express after taking a close look at the duchess’ mannerisms. Meghan discussed “The Misconception of Ambition” with her guest Serena Williams for her first podcast episode.

Spotify released a video of Meghan introducing her podcast and explaining her intention to share her “real” self with listeners. James weighed in with an analysis of Meghan’s body language in the clip.

Meghan shared in the clip, “People should expect the real me in this and probably the me that they’ve never gotten to know — certainly not in the past few years where everything is through the lens of the media as opposed to ‘Hey, it’s me!’”

She added, “I’m just excited to be myself and talk and be unfiltered and yes, it’s fun.”

James shared her thoughts on Meghan’s introduction. “It’s a common phenomenon for people who have been seen in public and in the media frequently and regularly, like reality stars, to still have a burning desire to ‘let people see the real me’, as Meghan states here, with a dramatic ‘Hey. It’s me!’ that suggests this is the authentic or ‘true’ version of Meghan who has been hiding there all the time,” she explained.

Meghan’s body language revealed her desire to be seen as ‘real’

James continued, “For most people ‘real’ might mean being filmed in slippers and joggers as they slouch around at home, but Meghan’s version of ‘real’ looks as elegant and smartly groomed as ever, sitting cross-legged and poised at the end of a sofa with a microphone dangling in front of her torso.”

The body language expert noted how Meghan’s gestures “suggest or illustrate the real ‘Hey it’s me!’ Meghan.”

James noted, “Firstly there is the double-handed, thrown-open gesture with her arms apart and her palms upward in what is almost a shrug. And then, and most powerfully, there is her facial expression. Suddenly smiling and playful, her eye-smile suggests friendly, fun charm, and her mouth smile looks almost sweet.”

The expert added, “Taken separately from her actual body position we are shown a rather modest and non-royal-looking woman, although the body pose retains a more high-status elegance.”

Body language expert calls Meghan’s podcast ‘snappy’

James also weighed in with her analysis of Meghan’s first podcast episode. “Snappy in tone, wise in sentiment and with a deep, rich story-telling delivery, Meghan’s podcast is set to funky music that seems to make it a blend between the spoken word and a dance track,” she said.

“The intro is full of Meghan and her history when it comes to female stereotypes,” James added.

The expert noted that the introduction, which in part features audio of Meghan at age 11 “makes her sound remarkable and exceptional. She refers to her own ‘experiences’ with a rather knowing tone and reveals how she will use them to ‘help other women’.'”

James added, “It shows us her destiny has been linear before she spreads the scope of the podcast to bring in her guests.”

RELATED: Body Language Expert Analyzes Difference Between Gesture Meghan Markle Uses on Prince Harry and When Prince William Uses the Same Gesture on Kate Middleton