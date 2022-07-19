Body Language Expert Analyzes Prince Harry’s ‘Anxiety and Nervousness,’ Meghan Markle’s ‘Silent Support’ During UN Speech

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s body language was revealing when they attended the United Nations general assembly where Harry gave a speech. Harry showed “ awkwardness” as well as “anxiety and nervousness,” while Meghan appeared confident and supportive, a body language expert said.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle | Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

Prince Harry discussed his passion for Africa during his UN speech

Harry spoke at the UN as part of Nelson Mandela International Day and, in part, touched on his love for Africa.

“Since I first visited Africa at 13 years old, I’ve always found hope on the continent,” he said. “In fact, for most of my life, it has been my lifeline, a place where I found peace and healing time and time again.”

Prince Harry continued, “It’s where I felt closest to my mother and sought solace after she died, and where I knew I had found a soulmate in my wife.”

He added, “It’s why so much of my work is based there.”

Body language expert shares analysis of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Body language expert Judi James shared her analysis of Prince Harry and Meghan’s gestures and facial expressions, telling Express that Meghan appeared supportive of her husband.

The Sussexes arrived at the United Nations in New York City and were holding hands as they entered. “Meghan looks New York-smart here, from her immaculate ponytail to her elegant killer heels and the confidence levels oozing from her poise and her body language match that vibe,” James said.

The expert noted the “degree of bounce” in Meghan’s walk, including how she “moves ahead of her husband to take the lead.”

In contrast, however, “Harry’s body language lacks the same level of confidence,” James said. Harry goes to button his jacket, then stops and moves on to touching his tie.

“His hand then splays out across his stomach area, with all these gestures being shortfall rituals, i.e., they never achieve any action or conclusion,” the expert said. “This suggests the rituals are mainly about creating a partial body barrier, which in turn suggests he is feeling inwardly awkward in front of the cameras.”

James further noted, “This is a signature ritual for Harry that he had been seen using in the UK. Although it’s sad to see him still suffering any awkwardness or tension over in the US where he appears to be more relaxed and more at home.”

Prince Harry appeared nervous and Meghan offered ‘silent support,’ expert says

James further analyzed the couple inside the UN, looking at gestures of support and pointing out Harry’s nerves.

“Harry’s speech might have been delivered with a somber gravitas but his body language before and after suggested high levels of anxiety and nervousness,” James explained to Express.

Before speaking, the expert pointed out that Harry’s “eyes look wide and his gaze is reflective rather than animated, as if he is mulling over his speech in his head.”

Meghan, however, appeared “confident and sociable” and looked to be “calming his nerves,” James shared.

“Her torso is part-turned towards Harry to offer silent support but this supportive and reassuring approach intensifies as she takes his right hand in a clasp with her own, placing it on her lap and holding his arm with her other hand in a gesture that looks aimed at calming nerves and offering loving support,” she explained.

During Harry’s speech, Meghan appeared to show “silent support,” James explained. “Her hand clasp twisted on her lap in a sign of empathetic tension as she watched him deliver his important keynote.”

