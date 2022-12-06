Body Language Expert Analyzes Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Second Netflix Trailer: ‘Harry Appears as the Hero’

Netflix released the second trailer for the Prince Harry and Meghan Markle docuseries Harry & Meghan. An expert shared an analysis of the couple’s revealing body language in the trailer as well as discussed Harry’s American accent.

Prince Harry looks like ‘the hero’ in Netflix trailer, expert says

Body language expert Judi James shared her analysis of the trailer with Express, looking at Harry’s American accent first.

The trailer kicks off with Harry driving a car. He remarks, “It’s really hard to look back on it now and go ‘What on earth happened?”‘

James noted, “Driving along in profile like the star of a US cop drama and sporting moments of an American accent to add to the boxed set trailer effect, Harry appears as the hero of this trailer, either saving or pitying the ‘pain and suffering of women marrying into this institution.'”

She added, “This trailer makes the whole thing look very much like Harry’s version, Harry’s series and Harry’s story, with Meghan one of the victims of this ‘dirty game’, along with his mother and even, possibly, his sister-in-law and step-mother.”

The “hero” aspect is reinforced further, according to James. “Harry is shown visually as the rescuer of at least one of these women,” she explained. “As he drives we are shown Meghan sitting in a passenger seat, sighing in what looks like relief to have been taken away from what Harry says in a US accent is a ‘dirty game.'”

Images and footage from when Harry and Meghan announced their engagement include plenty of buzz about the couple. Then the tone takes a drastic turn when Meghan says “And then,” snaps her fingers, and Harry adds, “Everything changed.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle intend to tell the ‘full truth’ of life in the royal family

In the trailer, Prince Harry explains, “There’s a hierarchy of the family. You know, there’s leaking, but there’s also planting of stories … It’s a dirty game.”

There are parallels drawn between Meghan’s experience and the way Harry’s mother Princess Diana was hounded by the media. “The pain and suffering of women marrying into this institution, this feeding frenzy,” Harry says. “I was terrified. I didn’t want history to repeat itself.”

He adds, “No one knows the full truth. We know the full truth.”

Expert points out how Harry and Meghan are shown ‘squished to the back of a balcony’

James shared further analysis of the trailer with Express, “We are shown images of his mother being tragically bombarded by the press and then, rather oddly, a shot of Camilla, Kate and Sophie on the balcony together,” she pointed out.

“After the previous trailer where Kate was made to look grim-faced straight after a shot of Meghan’s suffering, it’s hard to see if Harry is now picking her out as an unsung victim and if so, where does that leave William and what might Kate’s response to this idea be?” the expert noted.

She continued, “He targets the ‘hierarchy’ of the royals here, using a shot of himself and Meghan looking squished to the back of a balcony full of royals that include the late queen.”

James added, “He also blames the ‘planting of stories’ that presumably account for the pose of him with his face in his hands in apparent anguish while a pregnant Meghan carries an open laptop in the background.”

