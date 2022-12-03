Body Language Expert Analyzes Throwback Photo of Meghan Looking Like She Wants to ‘Disappear’ and Prince Harry Looking Like He ‘Hasn’t Slept’

Emotions were high on the day of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s last royal engagement in 2020. So much has happened since then and the couple has returned to the U.K. a few times following that day. But their last appearance when they at least seemed to be on civil terms with most members of Harry’s family is one that is still talked about today.

Now, a body language expert is taking a look back at photos from that engagement and noticed that both Harry and Meghan showed signs of “trepidation” and “worry.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attend the last royal engagement — the Commonwealth Day Service 2020 | Phil Harris – WPA Pool/Getty Images

Expert says Meghan looked like she wants to ‘disappear’ and Harry looked like he ‘hasn’t slept’

On March 9, 2020, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended the Commonwealth Day service along with several other senior royals.

Prince William exchanged pleasantries with Meghan and Harry when he saw them and Prince Edward had a friendly conversation with the pair before the service started. But there was no denying some tense moments with William’s wife, Kate Middleton, who did not even acknowledge the couple in the church.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle pictured during their final royal engagement at Westminster Abbey | Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images

Author and body language expert Patti Wood analyzed photos of the Sussexes from that day and noted that in one shot Meghan looked as if she wanted to “disappear” and Harry looked like he “hadn’t slept” in a while.

Wood spoke to Reader’s Digest and observed that “Meghan [was] slouching with her chin down as if she could somehow will herself to disappear, and Harry, who looks as if he has not slept, offers his arm for support.”

She added: “While the couple appears emotionally united and as connected as ever, this time it is not out of mutual happiness, but rather, from the looks of the photo, trepidation and worry.”

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry at the Commonwealth Day Service 2020 | Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images

Another expert also analyzed the couple’s expressions during their final engagements

Fellow body language expert Judi James analyzed some photos of the pair during their final week undertaking royal engagements as well.

She pointed to one photo in particular that seemed to capture some emotional turmoil two days before Meghan and Harry’s last engagement when they attended the Mountbatten Festival of Music at the Royal Albert Hall.

This picture of Harry and Meghan has sparked a fierce row – what does a body language expert see? https://t.co/sDAaG0tDh7 pic.twitter.com/bKTBgLpHWv — Daily Express (@Daily_Express) March 8, 2020

According to James, the snap shows “[Meghan’s] brows are puckered into a frown and her eye expression looks angry. Her teeth are displayed, but not in a smile, suggesting tension. This look could have been an odd and misleading moment, or any signals of what looks like anger and disconnection could have been prompted by something other than one another.”

Regarding Harry looking “sad” in that same photo James claimed: “It’s clear Harry’s fans would rather believe the fairytale version of the couple smiling in delight to walk off together into a new and perfect life than the thought that their decision might be causing sadness or any negative emotions from him behind the scenes … his move away from his family and all his ties in the U.K. is not something that he is doing either easily or without some sadness.”

Showbiz Cheat Sheet acknowledges conditions and cultures can impact body language and is sensitive to all backgrounds.