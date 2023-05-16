Body Language Expert Explains How Kate Middleton Reminded Everyone of Princess Diana During Emotional Appearance

A few recent appearances from the Princess of Wales (formerly known as Kate Middleton) including her stunning look at King Charles III‘s coronation and her surprise cameo during the Eurovision Grand Final have people talking.

Now a body language expert is pointing out how on one occasion she showed how similar she is to her late mother-in-law Princess Diana. Plus, what King Charles thought of Kate honoring Diana during his coronation.

Body language expert says Kate is similar to her ‘role model’ Princess Diana

Body language expert Darren Stanton talked about Kate’s Eurovision appearance in which she showed off her piano skills. He explained how Prince William’s wife’s personality shines through just like his mother’s who Kate holds in “high regard.”

Speaking on behalf of Spin Genie, Stanton said: “Kate playing the piano at Eurovision was a fantastic piece of footage. Her facial expression here was one of genuine happiness, joy, and elation. It just shows that she has hidden skills and she’s not afraid to show those skills. She’s happy to show the public what she can do outside of her royal duties. Again, it’s a testament to her inner confidence and great sense of humor too and we saw her at ease behind the piano. She was enjoying herself, her facial expressions fully engaged and her smile was beaming. Kate’s whole demeanor was extremely natural behind the piano and you can tell it’s a real passion of hers.

“We see this genuine authenticity with Kate and her willingness to pursue her passion in a way that connects with the public, as well as her willingness to step outside of the box compared to other royals. She’s very comfortable in her own skin in all manners of life and we see this through her style too — we see her just as confident in her bolder more regal outfits as she is in a polo shirt and jeans, just like Princess Diana was. Diana appears to be something of a role model for Kate and someone she holds in high regard. Like Diana, Kate’s personality is very much what you see is what you get. There’s no facade and she’s happy to show the public all sides of her, hidden talents and all.”

Kate gave a nod to her mother-in-law at the king’s coronation

Royal watchers haven’t been able to stop talking about Kate’s coronation look either.

For the ceremony, she donned a formal robe — the Royal Victorian Order mantle — over her white Alexander McQueen dress with a sparkling diamond necklace often worn by the late Queen Elizabeth II to state banquets. Kate also accessorized her look with Princess Diana’s south sea pearl earrings.

Grant Harrold, who interacted with Kate during his days working as King Charles’ butler, commented on the princess’ coronation look and insisted that the king gave his daughter-in-law the green light to pay homage to Diana that day.

“What I know for a fact is that Kate definitely wouldn’t just wear Diana’s earrings, the king would have known about it,” Harrold told Oddspedia. “Those [earrings] are recognized and everything the royals wear and do would have been run past the king and the household to make sure that it was OK. It shows you how things are so good and obviously, they agreed to it. I love the fact that they have these little nods to the queen and Diana, it allows them to be part of the ceremony.”

