Body Language Expert Calls out ‘Sandwich of Implication’ in ‘Harry & Meghan’ Netflix Trailer

Netflix’s Prince Harry and Meghan Markle docuseries trailer has finally dropped. And it has a so-called “sandwich of implication.” Not involving “the firm” or “institution” but Kate Middleton. Ahead, a body language expert explains how footage suggests the Princess of Wales is responsible for the trailer’s “mood change.”

Netflix unveiled Prince Harry and Meghan Markle docuseries trailer on Dec. 1

As Prince William and Kate set off for their first full day in Boston, Mass., on Dec. 1, Netflix released a first glimpse of the docuseries. The 72-second clip shows director Liz Garbus (off-camera) asking the Duke of Sussex, “Why did you want to make this documentary?”

With the question lingering, “We see the idyllically happy, free-wheeling couple in a series of arty stills, kissing, playing and generally rejoicing in being utterly in love,” body language expert Judi James said (via The Sun). “About a dozen photos to warm your heart and to make you start to expect a happy ending.”

Harry replies, “No one sees what’s happening behind closed doors. I had to do everything I could to protect my family.”

Interspersed between additional images are two on-camera moments. In one, the Duchess of Sussex wipes away tears as Harry throws his head back. Another shows Meghan asking, “When the stakes are this high, doesn’t it make more sense to hear our story from us?”

‘Mood changes’ to ‘freezing cold’ in ‘Harry & Meghan’ Netflix docuseries series trailer as Kate Middleton appears, body language expert says

According to James, when Kate shows up is when “suddenly and shockingly” things change. “The mood changes from warm and fuzzy to freezing cold like an ice bucket challenge,” she said.

“There is the stand-out image of Meghan apparently coiled and crushed on a couch or bed, a phone in one hand and her other hand cradling her face as though crying the tears of the hopeless,” she continued.

“As we’re wondering what happened to destroy the joy in Meghan’s beautiful face a photo of Kate hones into view,” James noted. It’s “possibly the only one photo of the perma-smiling princess looking grim-faced and haughty, with the hapless Sussexes sitting behind her.”

The photo James is referring to here is from March 2020. Harry and Meghan completed their last engagement as senior “working” royals.

“After Kate comes another of Meghan looking reflective and sad, creating a sandwich of implication,” the expert said.

Meghan Markle previously commented on Netflix docuseries: ‘It may not be the way we would have told it’

In the months leading up to Netflix dropping the docuseries’ trailer, Meghan hinted she and Harry didn’t necessarily have 100% creative control.

“It’s nice to be able to trust someone with our story,” she told Variety, referring to Garbus as “a seasoned director whose work I’ve long admired.”

“Even if it means it may not be the way we would have told it,” she continued. “But that’s not why we’re telling it. We’re trusting our story to someone else, and that means it will go through their lens.”

