Body Language Expert Critical of Prince Harry’s ‘Power Pose’ in Latest Video

A body language expert shared her analysis of Prince Harry’s recent BetterUp videos and found he displayed a “power pose” during the interviews. Harry “looks amazing” in the clips, expert Judi James notes, but she also offers up suggestions for improving his interview technique.

Prince Harry | Chris Jackson/Getty Images for the Invictus Games Foundation

Prince Harry’s BetterUp interviews focus on mental health

Harry sat down with three interviewees to discuss mental health for the start-up BetterUp, where he serves as chief impact officer.

“We all have greatness within us,” Prince Harry said in a YouTube video titled ‘Transform with Mental Fitness’. “Mental fitness helps us unlock it. It’s an ongoing practice, one where you approach your mind as something to flex, not fix.”

Harry interviewed Olympic snowboarder Chloe Kim, author and psychologist Adam Grant, and BetterUp member Blu Mendoza. “Throughout the years of traveling around the world, what I saw was the similarities of experiences of trauma, of loss, of grief, of being human,” he said while speaking with Grant. “That building up of resilience is absolutely critical.”

Harry asked Kim, “How would you describe your relationship between the mind and the body when it comes to operating at peak performance?”

Kim answered, “It would be unrealistic for me to expect to go out there and land an amazing run, learn a new trick, if I wasn’t feeling good mentally. And I can’t expect myself to perform at my peak when I am doubting myself and I’m feeling negative emotions.”

She continued, “If I’m not feeling good mentally, then it will jeopardize my physical health, and they go hand in hand. And so, for the past couple years, I’ve just been prioritizing that, listening to my body, and I’m in such a better place.”

Body language expert provides analysis of Prince Harry

Body language expert Judi James critiqued Prince Harry’s interview style, looking at his gestures and facial expressions during the interviews.

“Harry’s body language here looks amazing,” she shared with Express. “But it is more suitable for an interviewee than someone trying to make the other person relaxed and able to open up during an interview he is hosting.”

James went on to explain some of Harry’s body language gestures and offered suggestions for successfully interviewing others. “Sitting back in his seat like this with his knees splayed is a power pose,” she explained. “He taps his hand on his leg and his blink rate is staccato, suggesting he is setting the pace rather than giving the power to the interviewees.”

She continued, “His feet are stacked one on top of the other which might be a distraction. This pose looks like a rather gallant and dashing Prince Harry.”

Expert offers tips for Prince Harry

While Harry appears comfortable and confident, James noted that it’s important to dial back the confidence and employ mirroring as an interview technique.

“But the job of an interviewer is to pace and lead in a way that has a relaxing effect on the interviewee,” she explained. “Harry’s ‘sit back and splay’ pose seems to have closed the other person down, as their legs are crossed and their hands are on their legs in a barrier ritual.”

James added, “The trick is to mirror first, then pace and lead, meaning Harry could try looking a little less confident himself first to create empathy, slowly encouraging the other person to adopt a more relaxed pose as they chat.”

