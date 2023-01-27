Body Language Expert Decodes Kate Middleton and Prince William Relationship Amid Prince Harry Book Drama

Kate Middleton and Prince William participated in a royal engagement at Windsor Foodshare, a local food bank. A body language expert analyzed their interaction. According to him, the way they banter gives clues about the state of their relationship and how they’re feeling about Prince Harry right now.

Kate Middleton and Prince William show a ‘human side’ of the royal family

Kate Middleton and Prince William | Alastair Grant – WPA Pool/Getty Images

Kate and William seemed to be in sync during their Windsor Foodshare visit. The couple joked with each other and had fun. Body language expert Darren Stanton says the couple’s gestures demonstrate they’re an average couple who enjoy each other’s company. According to him, they seemed relaxed and happy.

“I think the clip of William making fun of Kate’s cooking is also a very endearing piece of footage,” says Darren Stanton on behalf of Slingo. “It shows them as a normal couple who are willing to have a laugh and joke at each other’s expense, even though they’re the future king and queen. In previous decades, the queen and the rest of the royal family would never have allowed themselves to have been seen in these circumstances.”

Stanton continues, “Kate and William often show a human side to the royal family, as they are just a normal couple deep down. The fact they are willing to banter with each other in public also signifies that they’re comfortable within their surroundings. During today’s engagement, they both flashed genuine smiles, denoted by the crow’s feet at the side of their eyes, which were fully engaged and bright.”

Kate and William are ‘completely unfazed by Prince Harry’

Stanton says it’s clear from Kate and William’s behavior that they aren’t bothered by the statements Prince Harry made in his book and during his tell-all interviews. They’re continuing to carry on with their royal duties and choosing to ignore the drama.

“Kate and William seem completely unfazed by the drama surrounding Prince Harry,” says Stanton. “I feel that whatever thoughts and emotions they have regarding the current situation, they are doing their best to remain professional and have refrained from showing any leakage gestures. I cannot see any signs of deception or masking negative emotions towards Prince Harry. Instead, they appear completely at ease with each other.”

Kate and William’s relationship appears to be strong and unified says body language expert

Stanton says the Prince and Princess of Wales are doing business as usual. He points out how the stress of the situation with Prince Harry hasn’t seemed to affect Kate and William’s relationship. They still appear relaxed and unified.

“There is nothing to suggest it isn’t normal business as usual,” says Stanton. “Both royals seem to be completely comfortable in each other’s proximal zones and intimate space. During testing times, some couples often show small signs of discomfort or nerves, however William and Kate are continuing to stand united against Harry’s actions.”

