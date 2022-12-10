Body Language Expert Says Doria Ragland ‘Leans Over’ Meghan Markle In Photo With Archie and Is ‘Protective’

Meghan Marke’s mother, Doria Ragland, was seen in the new Netflix docuseries Harry and Meghan. Not much is heard from Meghan’s mother, so it was nice to get her view on what has transpired over the last six years.

Ragland also made an appearance in a photo with Meghan and Archie. Here’s what one body language expert said about Ragland’s gestures in the picture with her daughter and grandson.

Doria Ragland talks about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s relationship

Doria Ragland and Meghan Markle | OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images

Ragland spoke about Meghan during the popular Harry and Meghan Netflix documentary. She started by saying the last couple of years have been “challenging.” She also said she’s ready to “have her voice heard.”

Furthermore, Ragland spoke about the first time she learned Meghan was dating Harry. She says Meghan was very secretive and told her she had to keep things quiet. Ragland also talks about the first time she met Harry. She described the Duke of Sussex as tall and handsome. She was impressed that he had “really great manners” and was “really nice.” Ragland also noticed that Meghan and Harry seemed “really happy together.”

Doria Ragland appears ‘protective’ in a photo with Archie

Ragland was seen in a photo with Meghan and Archie. The three of them appear to be participating in a Zoom call. Body language expert Judi James tells Express that Ragland displays a “protective” stance.

“This rather natural-looking glimpse into the three-generation relationship seems to illustrate a fact that is true in any family,” says James during her Express interview. “That a mother is always a mother to her child even when that child is an adult with children of her own. The way that Doria leans over Meghan, mirroring her facial expression, suggests she is still a protective presence in her daughter’s life.”

James says a similar gesture is demonstrated by Meghan, who positions her body toward Archie. “Meghan, meanwhile, leans towards her son Archie, who stares at the screen while his mother appears to be explaining things and egging him on.”

Doria Ragland supports her daughter and grandchildren

James also weighed in on Ragland’s appearance in the Netflix docuseries. She says Ragland seems to be in a maternal mode. Her care and concern for Meghan comes through during her interview. “Doria is so much in ‘Mommy’ mode,” James tells Express. “Her voice is set at a higher pitch as though she is talking to a child.”

Parenting expert Angela Karanja also shared her impressions with Express. She says Ragland seems to be a very active grandparent who is committed to taking care of the children in the family. She appears happy to chip in and help however she can.

“Doria lives close by, and I believe she gets the first refusal considering the close relationship Meghan has with her mother,” says Karanja. “Meghan and Harry do reach out for help and support whenever that is required which is a positive thing for parents to do. Plus, Doria does help as an adoring mother and grandmother.”

Follow Sheiresa Ngo on Twitter.