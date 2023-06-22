'It has always seemed to be something of a shared joke,' a body language expert said after Kate Middleton and Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh were seen laughing on Garter Day.

Kate Middleton and Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh were seen giggling at the 2023 Order of the Garter service. But what exactly were the two royal women laughing about? While neither is likely to reveal the exact cause anytime soon, a body language expert says they’d put “money” on a certain topic making the royals giggle.

Kate and Sophie looked like ‘close’ friends at the Order of the Garter service on June 19

Following Trooping the Colour, the sovereign’s annual birthday parade, on June 17, the pomp and circumstance continued with Garter Day. On June 19, British royals took part in the Order of the Garter service at Windsor Castle.

There, Kate and the Duchess of Edinburgh looked “so nicely relaxed” as they talked, body language expert Judi James told Express. Not only were they in sync, but they also “mirrored” each other to the point where Kate and Sophie looked “as though they are close mates.”

“Their conversation prompts a lot of shared laughter and when they stop smiling to hold onto their hats in the breeze, their poses still look identical,” James said.

Their body language pointed to a “like-minded friendship” in that the two had similar poses standing “side by side facing front rather than each other and with their hat brims blocking the view.” It indicated, according to James, “shared thoughts and emotions.”

“Kate and Sophie always have fun when they share carriages and appear together,” the body language expert added. “And it was clear from Sophie’s royal visit with William last week that the affection and friendships involve the husbands as well.”

Expert thinks Sophie and Kate were laughing about Prince William and Prince Edward’s outfits at Garter Day 2023

James believes the Prince of Wales and the Duke of Edinburgh were to blame. Or rather their outfits.

“So what was making the two women laugh so much? My money would be on the outfits their husbands wear for this annual event,” she said.

“The uniforms William and Edward wore for the Trooping of the Colour” brought “out the dashing side of both men,” James continued. Although the same couldn’t be said for the Order of the Garter service, which had them both in cloaks and plume-adorned headwear.

“The big floppy hats and feathers worn for this Garter Day service tend to throw a hint of bashful embarrassment up from their body language and facial expressions as they walk through the grounds at Windsor,” she explained.

William and Edward aren’t the first. James noted it’s rather a sort of Order of the Garter tradition. “It has always seemed to be something of a shared joke that the men try to keep a straight face as they parade past their wives like this,” the expert said. Meanwhile, the “sight of the wives grinning or laughing is quite a common response.”

King Charles seemed to have a different reaction to the 2023 Order of the Garter outfits than Sophie and Kate

While the Princess of Wales and Duchess of Edinburgh may have shared a lighter moment laughing about their husbands’ outfits, seeing William and Edward likely evoked different feelings for King Charles, James said.



Seeing William and Edward “in a line with their wives side-by-side between them and all four looking genuinely happy and relaxed together as the king’s carriage rode past must have been gratifying and rewarding,” the expert said.

Together, William, Kate, Edward, and Sophie are royal family’s “genuine ‘Fab Four,’” she concluded.

