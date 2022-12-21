Body Language Expert Says Kate Middleton and Prince William Show ‘Strength’ In Their Christmas Card While Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Appear ‘Corporate’

Kate Middleton and Prince William released their annual Christmas card. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry also released their card for the holidays. A body language expert says Kate and William exude “strength” while Meghan and Harry gave off a more “corporate” feeling. Here’s the expert’s analysis.

Kate Middleton and Prince William’s Christmas card

Prince William, Princess Charlotte, Prince George, and Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales | Samir Hussein/WireImage

Kate and William posed for a photo with their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis. Body language expert Darren Stanton tells Express (on behalf of Slingo) that Kate and William displayed “strength” as a family.

Kate and William’s card captures a relaxed and happy mood. Stanton says each family member appears to have a “genuine” smile. Kate and William are dressed in button-down shirts with jeans while the children are wearing jean shorts and shirts.

“Prince William and Kate are showing genuine smiles and enjoying a family moment while dressed casually in the photo they’ve selected for their Christmas card,” says Stanton. “As they hold hands with the children, they are not pushing any agenda, merely showing themselves in a very natural setting as they match and mirror each other in their posture.”

Stanton goes on to say the family appears to be having a pleasant time together. “They seem to be genuinely enjoying each other’s company and are keen to share this familial joy through their Christmas message,” he says. “By holding hands, it could also be said they are putting on a unified front to show the strength they feel as a family.”

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Christmas card

Meghan and Harry recently received the Ripple of Hope Award from Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights. The duke and duchess used pictures from the event for their 2022 holiday card. Unlike Kate and William, Meghan and Harry decided to pose as a couple instead of a family. Their pose was formal compared to William and Kate’s. Stanton described the tone of Meghan and Harry’s Christmas card as “corporate.”

“They went along with a different theme which communicates their brand as a couple as opposed to a family snap,” says Stanton. “It is more so a look at their professional lives rather than seeing them in a domestic setting alongside their two children as they appear smartly dressed at an event.”

Stanton says the Duke and Duchess of Sussex chose formality over being personal. “They have decided to be quite corporate in the Christmas cards they have sent out as it has more of a sense of formality about it over being personal,” he adds.

Kate and William seemed ‘free’ says a body language expert

Body language expert Jesus Enrique Rosas (also known as The Body Language Guy) also analyzed the couple’s 2022 Christmas cards. Rosas says William and Kate’s card has a lot of natural, bright light, while Meghan and Harry opted for a darker, serious color scheme. He also notes the absence of the children in the duke and duchess’ card.

Rosas felt Meghan and Harry’s card was “cold” compared to Kate and William’s. “I think it was a bit cold and detached,” he says. He also notes the contrast between how each couple chose to present themselves. Rosas thought it was interesting that Kate and William appeared relaxed and “free” while Meghan and Harry were reserved.

Follow Sheiresa Ngo on Twitter.