Body Language Expert Says King Charles Makes an ‘Exception’ to the No-PDA Rule With 1 Royal Woman — And It’s Not Camilla

The royal family has long frowned upon the idea of showing too much affection in public. There are a number of etiquette rules that royals must follow, and refraining from showing too much emotion in any capacity is one of them. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle slightly broke that cycle, making sure to always touch each other comfortingly, whether with a hand hold or a gentle hand on the back.

King Charles III, on the other hand, has generally stuck by this rule, though there is one royal woman he always embraces a bit of affection from — and it’s not his wife, Camilla Parker Bowles.

King Charles III | Jonathan Brady/WPA Pool/Getty Images

King Charles always allows affection from his niece, Zara Tindall

Though Charles and Camilla don’t show much affection toward one another in public, there is another royal that Charles always accepts a laugh and a hug from: His niece, Zara Tindall. Zara is the daughter of Princess Anne and her husband, Mark Phillips. Zara and Charles have always had a close relationship, and body language expert Judi James told Express that Charles always accepts pleasant affection from his niece.

“Charles’ body language in public tends to see him avoiding any PDAs but with two telling exceptions,” James said. “Zara Tindall has always been relaxed and hugely demonstrative with uncle Charles in public, and Charles clearly adores being on the receiving end of her hugs and very affectionate displays.”

The pair have been pictured hugging and kissing on the cheek in public, and they seem to have an adoring uncle-niece relationship, with James adding that Zara “brings out some of the best body language in Charles.”

Zara reportedly has a close relationship with many of the royals, including Kate Middleton. James suggested that Zara and Kate’s body language in public “suggests strong friendship behind the scenes.”

King Charles III and Zara Tindall in a warm embrace | Chris Jackson/Getty Images

The royal PDA rule is one that’s been watered down in recent years

For many years, the royals weren’t advised to show public displays of affection. Kissing, hand holding, and other gentle forms of affection were regarded as unprofessional and didn’t meet the royal standard on what was considered appropriate. However, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle changed that, often disregarding the rule and walking around holding hands in public. Harry often had his hand on Meghan’s back in times of discomfort, and she always did the same for him. The two were refreshingly loving toward one another, and the public enjoyed it — Prince William and Kate Middleton even took a page out of Harry and Meghan’s book after the Sussexes stepped back from their royal roles.

William and Kate used to appear strictly professional in public, but they now often share small moments of affection that they once did not. Loving gazes, playful touching, and plenty of laughs are now welcomed within their relationship during public appearances, and it’s been refreshing for royal fans who enjoy seeing the couple grow together.