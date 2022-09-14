Body Language Expert Says Meghan Markle Doesn’t Look ‘Confident’ While Walking With Kate and William

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry joined Kate Middleton and Prince William at funeral services for the late Queen Elizabeth II. Body language experts have been paying close attention to Meghan and Harry and how they’re navigating the events. Here’s what one expert said about Meghan’s lack of confidence.

Meghan Markle doesn’t look like ‘herself’ says expert

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle | Chris Jackson/Getty Images

The Duchess of Sussex often appears relaxed and confident, but she didn’t look like herself during her latest appearance, says one body language expert. According to Jesús Enrique Rosas, known as The Body Language Guy, Meghan isn’t her “regular” self during the walkabout with William and Kate outside Windsor Castle.

Rosas says Meghan seems timid and hangs back while The Princess of Wales takes the lead and speaks to the person greeting them. He points out the “confident stride” Kate takes when she walks. She remains upright and exhibits strength. Meghan, on the other hand, stays as close to the car as possible.

Rosas describes Kate as “much more powerful” during this moment. She carries herself with confidence. “Meghan looks low-confidence,” says Rosas. “This is not our regular Meghan. You know how Meghan is. She’s just much more confident than this. She’s letting Catherine have that first approach.”

Meghan and Kate seemed uncomfortable says body language expert

Rosas says Kate looks uncomfortable when Meghan arrives. Her face gets tense, and she seems to stiffen. There is no smile on her face. Rosas notices Meghan also looks uncomfortable as soon as she steps out of the car. He says her facial expression shows she is unhappy.

Rosas points out the difference in Kate’s body language. As soon as she gets out of the car, she confidently makes eye contact with William and Harry. However, she doesn’t look over at Meghan. He also notes that Meghan isn’t beginning to make eye contact, either.

“Meghan is not making that eye contact yet,” says Rosas. “We know that Catherine is smiling but we can tell that Meghan is not happy. She is not happy at all. That is easy to spot at that moment.”

Rosas says Meghan’s body language seems to be saying that she didn’t want to get out of the car, especially on the same side as Kate. According to him, it didn’t seem like the duchess wanted to interact.

Why is everyone so uncomfortable during this royal meeting?

The body language expert kept pointing out how uncomfortable Meghan and Harry and Kate and William seemed. It’s likely this discomfort is related to Meghan’s recent media appearances.

Meghan has been under fire ever since her bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey last year. The duchess received backlash for revealing what went on behind the scenes when she was a working royal. She also recently released her Spotify podcast, Archetypes, and did an interview with The Cut about her life as part of the royal family.

Follow Sheiresa Ngo on Twitter.

RELATED: ‘Who on Earth Is Advising Meghan Markle and Prince Harry?’ Wonders Royal Family Expert