Body Language Expert Analyzes Ways Meghan Markle Expressed ‘Small Love Letter’ to Prince Harry During One Young World Summit Speech

Meghan Markle’s body language during her One Young World summit speech shows some hints of her displaying a “small love letter to Harry,” one expert said. Some of Meghan’s expressions while she spoke showed a “coyness,” complete with “eyelash fluttering” and giggles, the expert shared.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry | OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images

Expert analyzed Meghan Markle’s body language at the One Young World summit

Meghan gave a speech at the event that, in part, referenced her husband Prince Harry and her role as a wife and mother.

Judi James analyzed Meghan’s body language and shared some of her takeaways with the Daily Mail.

“From her stunning scarlet outfit to her giggles, long blinks and nose-wrinkles as she referenced him, Meghan’s performance last night looked like a small love letter to Harry,” James explained.

She added, “Holding hands with Harry on arrival she touched his back in her signature gesture of loving reassurance as he bent to greet the hosts and, sitting cross-legged and elegant beside him, she whispered and chatted to him throughout the flag ceremony.”

Body language expert shared some interesting takes on Meghan’s speech

James went on to analyze Meghan’s speech at the event and how her facial expressions conveyed love for her husband. “Her speech held key body language points about being a ‘mum,’ which led to a long, emotional cut-off eye blink of gratitude as the audience broke into applause at this achievement and then came her reference to 2019 when her life ‘changed significantly,'” James noted.

“Her face puckered in an expression of coyness as she did a knowing smile to the audience to recognize her marriage to Harry,” the expert continued, “She even giggled to suggest her emotions were still as strong as they were back then and she spoke of being ‘thrilled’ he was able to join her this time.”

James added, “There was even some eyelash fluttering to make her appear in the honeymoon stage of her love story with Harry.”

Meghan Markle showed signs of ‘gratitude and love’

James also provided more analysis to The Sun, claiming Meghan looked like a “rock star” as she was full of confidence as she arrived. “Meghan arrived down the steps between the audience like a rock star, hand in hand with a more bashful looking Harry and giving sweet baby-waves to the fans on either side,” the expert shared.

James pointed out how “Meghan name-checked [Harry] lovingly during her speech” and was seen whispering to him as she “placed a loving and protective-looking hand on his back as he greeted the hosts on arrival.”

The expert also pointed out some other interesting Meghan moments. “In her speech, when she got to 2019 and her married status she performed a small elbow pump to her torso before falling into some coy, loving smiles and giggles as well as some long blinks of gratitude and love,” James said.

After her speech, James pointed out how Meghan “placed an arm around Harry’s waist as he returned the compliment in a gesture of congratulation.”

