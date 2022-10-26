Body Language Expert Says Meghan Markle Uses Queen’s Subtle Trick to Look Royal in New Photos With Prince Harry

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s newest photos show a more candid look at the couple, with one body language expert pointing out a subtle trick Queen Elizabeth used. Meghan appears to have taken a page from the queen’s playbook in an attempt to look royal, the expert says.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle | Rolf Vennenbernd/picture alliance via Getty Images

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s photos released on Instagram

Photographer Misan Harriman released new photos of Harry and Meghan taken when they attended the One Young World summit in September. The images are more candid than the photos Harriman previously released.

“A joyous moment between the Duke and Duchess of Sussex,” Harriman captioned a photo of the Sussexes posted on Instagram on Oct. 21. In the photo, the Sussexes are smiling, with Prince Harry grinning at his wife as he holds onto her hand.

The other image features just Meghan, who looks at the camera with a more serious expression and her hair draped over her shoulder. “From the archive, MM in Manchester moments before attending @oneyoungworld,” Harriman captioned the Oct. 24 Instagram post.

Meghan Markle is the ‘star’ and Harry looks ‘like a small child’ in one photo body language expert says

Body language expert Judi James analyzed Prince Harry and Meghan’s gestures and expressions in one of the photos.

“It was Meghan who was the star at this Young World conference and it shows from both her body language and her styling here,” James told Express.

“Harry is posed as adoring second-fiddle, clinging to her index finger like a small child and muttering to her to make her laugh and, apparently get her attention,” she added.

Expert says Meghan used one of the queen’s tricks to look ‘royal’

James shared an interesting take on Meghan’s choice of a bold red outfit, which she said “shouts of confidence, power and a desire for attention.”

The body language expert also said that Meghan appeared to take a page from the queen’s fashion playbook, saying, “the solid, strong color choice is a trick the late queen made a ‘royal’ look.”

According to James, it was clear that Meghan was keen on “standing out at the event” and the bright color certainly did the trick.

James also looked at Meghan’s facial expression, which “suggests confidence, with her middle-parted hair and the way her facial expression looks totally symmetric here.” The expert pointed out how “Meghan’s eyes look raised to look just above the camera, giving a feel of destiny and inspiration.”

Meghan Markle’s pose showed ‘status and power’ in photos, expert says

Futher, the expert looks at how Meghan’s pose conveyed “status and power” with her body “upright and almost to attention, with her arms straight down at her sides.” James called it a “leadership pose” in the solo photo and said Meghan maintains the posture a bit in the photo with Harry.

“She is at the front of that pose with her body facing and addressing the camera,” the expert explained.

Harry’s pose in the photo is revealing as well, with James noting how he “stands behind her signaling his total focus is on her alone, turning his body towards her and gazing at her intimately.” James continued, “In the pose with Harry she has part-turned her head to smile at his words, suggesting loving but partial attention.”

