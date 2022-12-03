Body Language Expert Says Meghan Markle Showed Signs of ‘Secret-Sharing Relationship’ With Queen Elizabeth

A body language expert analyzed Meghan Markle and Queen Elizabeth’s gestures and expressions and discovered subtle clues that they had a “secret-sharing” relationship.

Meghan Markle and Queen Elizabeth II | Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Meghan Markle showed ‘attentive and affectionate’ body language during joint appearance, expert says

Meghan’s body language showed a glimpse of the “secret-sharing” relationship she had with the queen, one expert says.

Body language expert Judi James explained to Express that the gestures she witnessed between Meghan and Queen Elizabeth showed warmth.

The expert noted that “it is hard to find any pose that has [Prince] William and Meghan displaying even that polite warmth” with William’s “warmest gesture” to Meghan when he “beckoned her over to join them at the start of the walkabout after the death of the queen.”

James said that the queen outwardly showed her affection for Meghan, however.

“The late queen did leave a greater legacy in terms of some more heart-warming body language poses with Meghan,” James said.

She continued, “Meghan was clearly very keen to define an almost grandmother-granddaughter relationship, sitting next to her on their small trip together looking attentive and affectionate.”

Meghan suggested a ‘secret-sharing relationship’ with her gestures, body language expert explains

James referenced their 2018 joint appearance when Meghan and the queen were seen “laughing together.”

The expert examined Meghan’s body language with the queen closely. “Meghan’s eye attention, her eye-wrinkled smiles, and her trait of giggling behind her hand suggested a collusive and even secret-sharing relationship,” James explained.

Meghan also “mirrored the queen” as James noted they leaned toward each other in some photos and Meghan also mirrored the way the queen was seated and her wave.

Personal stylist and image coach Melissa Lund noted that Meghan’s style choice was revealing during the appearance. She wore white to allow the queen’s vibrant green dress to stand out even more.

RELATED: Royal Expert Claims Meghan Markle ‘Brought Out the Most Evil Side’ of Prince Harry: ‘It’s Shameful’

Queen Elizabeth thought the appearance was well-suited for Meghan, author says

In his new book, Elizabeth: An Intimate Portrait, author Gyles Brandreth revealed more about Queen Elizabeth and Meghan’s joint appearance.

An excerpt of Brandreth’s book, published on the Daily Mail website, explained how the queen was thoughtful and welcoming to Meghan.

“Less than a month after the wedding, the queen took Meghan on her first solo outing — to my old constituency, the City of Chester,” Brandreth wrote. “The date marked the first anniversary of the Grenfell Tower tragedy and the queen wore a green outfit in memory of the victims of the fire.”

He continued, “Meghan (in cream-coloured Givenchy) looked beautiful — and did her bit, effortlessly and well, to the manner born. She kept a step behind the queen without fail, she smiled, she chatted, she coped with her hair in the blustery weather, she admitted she had never been to the North of England before but was ‘loving it already.’”

Queen Elizabeth, according to the author, thought the appearance was well suited for Meghan, given her pre-royal profession.

“’Top marks,’ said the queen, who had chosen this particular day for her new granddaughter-in-law’s induction to royal duty, in part because it was ‘a fairly typical day’, but mainly because the program included a visit to a theatre — ‘and she is an actress after all,’” Brandreth wrote.

Showbiz Cheat Sheet acknowledges conditions and cultures can impact body language and is sensitive to all backgrounds.