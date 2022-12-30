Body Language Expert Says Meghan Markle Shows Signs of ‘Incongruence’ When Talking About Her Wedding Day

Body language expert Bruce Durham analyzed Meghan Markle’s gestures during the Harry and Meghan Netflix docuseries. He says there were some significant behaviors viewers might have missed. For example, she displays interlocked fingers, uses a praying-hands gesture, and engages in “self-soothing” behaviors.”

Meghan’s behavior seems to point toward many anxious feelings and being unsure about her situation. Here are some other observations the body language expert made.

Meghan Markle is described as a ‘divisive figure’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle | Aaron Chown – WPA Pool/Getty Images

Durham says the Duchess of Sussex seems to elicit strong emotions from the public. Whenever the topic turns to her, there’s usually a spirited response both for and against her.

“Why is Meghan Markle such a divisive figure?” asks Durham during his YouTube commentary on the Believing Bruce channel. “What is it about the lady that has all this energy both positive and negative? I obviously do the body language analysis of lots of topics and lots of subjects. But the Meghan Markle ones seem to have a lot of energy around them. This one individual seems to divide groups of people in a way that’s not common.”

Meghan Markle shows signs of ‘incongruence’ while talking about her wedding day, according to expert

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle | Karwai Tang/WireImage

RELATED: Meghan Markle Has a More ‘Communicative Eye Expression’ Than Kate Middleton Because of Her ‘Years as an Actress’ Says Body Language Expert

Durham says when he watches Meghan’s movements, he often observes a “lack of congruence.” According to him, Meghan’s body language sometimes doesn’t align with what she says. One moment where Meghan’s words and actions didn’t seem to align was when she was talking about her wedding day, says Durham.

During the docuseries, Meghan says she was excited about the wedding day. However, she can be seen interlocking her fingers and wringing her hands as she says this, according to Durham. “If you are really excited, if it is the best day of your life, and all this type of stuff that you’re saying, why is your body giving such a strong signal that you’re feeling the opposite end of it?”

In Meghan’s defense, Durham says she might have displayed the handwringing because she was nervous about being accepted by the royal family. The hand gesture could demonstrate the anxiety she felt about that. However, he notes the “powerful” way she interlocked her fingers, which shows strong feelings. Durham says he’s unsure of her exact feelings at that moment, but her body language doesn’t seem to connect with what she’s saying.

Expert points out how Meghan rubs her arm while discussing the royal family

Durham says Meghan’s comments about her wedding day weren’t the only time her statements seemed to be out of sync with her body language. During episode 5 in the documentary, Meghan rubs her arm, which appears to be a self-soothing gesture, according to Durham. He says Meghan does this while discussing the royal family and how she isn’t to blame for whatever divisions may have been caused. He wonders why she rubs her arm at this moment and offers some suggestions for what it could mean.

“What is making her so uncomfortable internally that she has to self-soothe?” asks Durham. He says this gesture typically means someone might not be telling the truth. Durham says this might not be the case with Meghan, but that her body language suggests the opposite of what she’s saying.

“The question I’ve got, and I’m not saying I’m correct here by the way, is that if she is telling the truth, that [she] didn’t actively go out and smear the royal family or bring up this campaign against them, why the self-soothe?”

Follow Sheiresa Ngo on Twitter.