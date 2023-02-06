Body Language Expert Claims Meghan Markle’s Eyes ‘Dead’ After Going Public with Prince Harry

A body language expert claims there was a marked difference in Meghan Markle‘s eyes before her relationship with Prince Harry went public. They believe several significant changes occurred to the former Suits star before the royal relationship was revealed. In fact, the expert claims Meghan’s eyes went “dead” right after the couple’s engagement was confirmed.

Meghan Markle | Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle went public with their relationship six months after it began

The couple was set up by a mutual friend they’ve kept anonymous. Meghan told Vanity Fair that she and Harry dated quietly for about six months before their union became public. This means they began seeing one another in April or early May 2016.

During episode one of Harry & Meghan, the couple revealed they first connected on Instagram. “I was scrolling through my feed, and one of my friends and someone who was a friend had this video of the two of them, like a Snapchat,” Harry said. “I was like, ‘Who is that?'”

News broke of Prince Harry and Meghan’s romance just before Halloween 2016. Prince Harry confirmed to the press that he and Meghan were an item in a statement reported by People Magazine.

By that time, media harassment of the couple had begun. Harry swiftly tried to end it by asking the press to take a step back, saying Meghan was “subject to a wave of harassment.”

However, it appeared to have taken a toll on Meghan. A body image expert said a visible shift in Meghan’s appearance was apparent after they announced their engagement.

A body language expert claims Meghan Markle’s eyes were ‘dead’ after going public with Prince Harry

Body language expert Dr. Louise Mahler appeared on The Morning Show. She analyzed some critical moments in Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Netflix documentary, Harry & Meghan.

Louise discussed how “delightful” it was to see Meghan speak about her childhood. “She was a gorgeous young woman with great prospects, and then we see in the engagement photo that changes.”

The body language expert suggested a marked change in Meghan’s gestures after her and Harry’s engagement annoucement. Louise said, “Her smile becomes teeth, her eyes dead, her arms lock into her body, and she began doing this weird gesture where she pushes her hair back, which is useless, what a useless gesture.

Royal watchers met the former Suits star during her official 2017 engagement announcement with Prince Harry. This was the first time Meghan had faced deep public scrutiny as a soon-to-be-royal. Therefore, as the couple posed for photographers, Meghan was caught repeatedly pushing her hair away from her face.

Elizabeth Kuhnke, a bestselling author on communication and non-verbal behaviors, shared her remarks with The Daily Mail. She said Meghan’s habit was a way to self-soothe under pressure.

“It’s a physical and psychological calming gesture when feeling uncomfortable or stressed,” she told the outlet. “It’s the adult version of a child clutching a favorite toy, mother’s skirt, or father’s hand. When feeling anxious and not knowing what to do or say,” Kuhnke explained.

The body language expert claims everything Harry and Meghan does is ‘staged’

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry | Netflix/Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke, and Duchess of Sussex

Subsequently, body image expert Louise believes the couple stages photographs and videos to achieve maximum impact on a global stage. On The Morning Show, she said Harry and Meghan manipulated both mediums during the Netflix streamer. The multi-part docuseries featured many of the couple’s personal photos.

“They are not candid photos. They are staged photos. Everything they do is staged!” the expert said.

She commented about the videos that show Meghan playing the guitar with her dogs: “I don’t know about you, but I thought about bringing in a guitar and just whipping up a quick song.”

“You know, we all play the guitar when we are 16, but when was the last time you whipped out your guitar and played a song to the dogs?” Louise joked.