Body Language Expert Notes a ‘Dramatic Shift’ in Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Relationship

Body language expert Darren Stanton analyzed Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s relationship in recent months, noting the couple has seemingly gone through a “dramatic shift.”

Harry previously used “masking smiles” to hide his feelings about being interviewed alongside his wife, Stanton noted. But the expert said Harry’s emotions seem more honest and engaged in recent appearances.

Stanton also pointed out the “tell-tale” signs of “genuine happiness” that indicate Harry is now more “relaxed when in the spotlight with Meghan.”

Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex | Mike Coppola/Getty Images for 2022 Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Gala

While speaking on behalf of Betfair Casino, body language expert Darren Stanton said Harry and Meghan “seem to have had a dramatic shift in their relationship in recent months.”

“Previously, we have seen Harry looking uncomfortable in interviews where he was being interviewed alongside Meghan,” Stanton noted. “He would display masking smiles, fake smiles which hide any true emotions that a person is feeling in that moment.”

Speaking about an awards gala Harry and Meghan attended in New York, Stanton said, “Harry, however, seems to be more relaxed when in the spotlight with Meghan, and in New York, his emotions appeared to be completely genuine.”

“His whole face was engaged, his eyes were sparkling, and we saw lines at the side of his eyes — a tell-tale sign of genuine happiness,” he explained.

Tyler Perry said he saw Prince Harry and Meghan’s love for each other ‘up close’

Harry and Meghan’s friend Tyler Perry talked to SiriusXM’s Sway In The Morning with Heather B and Tracy G about Harry and Meghan (Hello!). And he seconded the idea that they are a genuinely happy couple.

“I’m gonna tell you something. Those two people love each other,” Perry shared. “I’m seeing it up close. And you can’t fool me. I got the Holy Ghost. You can’t fool me. I know what’s real.”

“They really genuinely love each other,” Perry added. “So I’m just so happy to see where they are now.”

Sarah Ferguson said Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s happiness would make Princess Diana happy

Happy anniversary to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/msCxPQ7J68 — People (@people) May 19, 2022

Sarah Ferguson, who was friends with Princess Diana and married Prince Andrew, shared her theories on how Diana would feel about Harry and Meghan. Notably, she thought the late princess would be happy for both of her sons for finding happiness in their marriages.

“The most important thing — and I know Diana, if she were here, would say that — is they are happy. And [Meghan] makes [Harry] happy. And I love to see that little boy that cried at [Diana’s] funeral to have happiness now,” Ferguson said on an Italian talk show, Porta a Porta, in 2021 (People).

“She would be very proud of her sons and their wives,” she told People. “And she would be just like me, obsessed with her grandchildren. Because that’s what she loved.”

“If she were sitting with me right now,” Ferguson added, “I know she would say, ‘I am so proud of both of my boys and the wonderful wives they have chosen.'”

