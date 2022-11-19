Body Language Expert Notices ‘Submissive’ Gestures Kate Middleton Displays With Actions Reminiscent of Princess Diana

The new Princess of Wales (formerly Kate Middleton) made a solo visit recently to a Ukrainian Community Center where she spent time with refugees displaced by the war. And now her actions and mannerisms during that outing are being compared to her late mother-in-law‘s.

Here’s what a body language expert had to say about Kate’s “submissive” gestures and what she does that is “reminiscent” of what Princess Diana used to do.

Photo composite image comparison of Kate Middleton at Sandhurst Military Academy and Princess Diana a Sandringham on Christmas Day | Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images

The princess demonstrated ‘submissive’ gestures during visit

Prince William’s wife visited the Ukrainian Community Centre in Reading, England, on Nov. 17 to show her support for those displaced by the devastating war. The current Princess of Wales chatted with several families who had to flee their homeland following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Body language expert Darren Stanton analyzed footage from Kate’s visit and said she displayed several “submissive” gestures which indicated that she had a genuine interest in being there and supporting the Ukrainian families.

Speaking on behalf of Slingo, Stanton observed: “We saw Kate interacting with children by sitting at the table where they were coloring in leaning forward and lowering her height in a submissive gesture. It’s designed to build rapport with children because when someone is at their height they’re more inclined to think ‘this is someone like me’ as opposed to someone standing over them.

“She also unconsciously raises her hand to a chin, this is what we call evaluation or analysis so it shows that she is deeply interested in what those she is interacting with are doing and saying, and also the fact she is authentic, it is not a contrived or deliberate action. The body language denotes she really wants to be there and she’s happy.”

The inspirational work of the Reading Ukrainian Community Centre is non-stop, and it’s changing lives!



Providing practical advice on employment and housing, delivering educational classes for children and building social connections, the centre is at the heart of the community. pic.twitter.com/tn1Vrk846L — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) November 17, 2022

Stanton added: “When she spoke to an older gentleman at the center, he had his hands behind his back in an authoritative gesture and she placed her hands in front of her. Once again this is a submissive gesture meaning she does not put herself above everyone else, she’s genuinely interested in participating, supporting, and assisting in any way she can.”

Expert says Kate’s body language is ‘reminiscent’ of Princess Diana’s

The expert also pointed out that the new Princess of Wales’ body language is “reminiscent” to that of the Princess of Wales before her.

“The most poignant and significant part of Kate‘s body language is the fact that she is reminiscent of Princess Diana who would think nothing of hugging and sitting children on her knee, which is what Kate did on the visit. This again is not so much against Royal protocol but clearly the protocols have been relaxed and potentially revised. We would’ve never seen the Queen or Prince Philip sitting down with subjects and hugging children so again denoting the kind of monarchs William and Kate are going to be.”

Composite image comparison between Princess Diana in Pakistan and Kate Middleton in Malaysia | Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images, Chris Jackson/Getty Images

RELATED: Kate Middleton Made a Change to Her Famous Engagement Ring That Belonged to Princess Diana

Another expert also compared Kate’s body language to her mother-in-law’s

Another body language expert also noticed many similarities between the two women, especially around children.

“Both women bend to the lowest crouch to greet small children, sitting on their own heels and offering total attention signals to make the children feel important and to create good connections,” Judi James told Express. “Both often use touch or hand-holding to retain the child’s attention while also offering reassurance. They both use facial expressions of concerned listening when necessary and can convert to a more playful, happy smile when appropriate.”

While at the community center Kate held a 5-year-old girl on her lap who gave the princess a drawing that read: “Kate I love you.”