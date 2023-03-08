Body Language Expert Observes Prince Harry Is ‘Uneasy’ Around Prince William, Breaking the Idea They Were Once ‘Uniquely Bonded’

Prince Harry and Prince William’s relationship continues to draw the attention of outsiders who wonder how their relationship has become so strained. Weighing in is a body language expert who observed that Harry is “uneasy” around his once-protective older brother. They cite several reasons they believe Harry needs to protect himself from his sibling, although Harry admitted he and William were “uniquely bonded.”

To outsiders, it appeared Prince William and Prince Harry were close

Princess Diana raised her sons as a tight-knit duo. However, more than two decades have passed since Princess Diana’s death in 1997, and their relationship has changed.

Per Reuters, the brothers once said they were “uniquely bonded.” “We have been brought closer because of the circumstances. You are uniquely bonded because of what we’ve been through. But even Harry and I over the years have not talked enough about our mother,” William said. Harry added: “Never enough.”

“I always thought to myself, ‘what’s the point in bringing up the past?’” Harry said. “What’s the point in bringing up something that’s only going to make you sad? It ain’t going to change it, and it ain’t going to bring her back. When you start thinking like that, it can be really damaging.”

However, their relationship appears to be at a breaking point as Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, lob verbal attacks toward the monarchy, Prince William, and William’s wife, Kate Middleton. The couple aired their grievances in the Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan and Harry’s book, Spare.

Subsequently, since Harry’s marriage to Meghan Markle, he and Prince William drifted further apart. A body language expert weighed in on how they were photographed together. They claimed Prince Harry appears to be “uneasy” around Prince William.

Prince Harry appears to be ‘uneasy’ around Prince William, claims a body language expert

Body language expert Karen Donaldson spoke to Women’s Health, where she analyzed how the brothers have historically interacted with each other. She interpreted a series of photographs of the once-close siblings from childhood through adulthood.

Donaldson cited the above image, taken at Princess Diana’s statue unveiling in July 2021, as one where Harry appeared insecure. The body language expert said Prince Harry seemed “uneasy.”

“Prince Harry seems to be a tad uneasy. We can see it in how his upper body is slightly bent forwards and his shoulders slightly slouched,” Donaldson explained.

He also appeared to be self-soothing, she explained. This is a gesture Harry does when he seems to be under duress.

Harry historically plays with his wedding ring. “This is a displacement gesture,” Donaldson explains. “When we are tense, we engage in non-verbal gestures that help us deal with the uncomfortable things.”

This event was only the second time the brothers were seen together in public since Harry and Meghan stepped back from their roles as senior royals in 2020. Harry’s prior visit to the United Kingdom was in April 2021 for his grandfather’s funeral, Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh.

Harry and William reunited once more before Harry exposed their tense relationship in ‘Spare’

Prince Harry and Prince William appeared uneasy around each other as they reunited for a third time to mourn the loss of their grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, in Sept. 2022. They were not photographed alone and remained stoic as they performed their royal duties.

The brothers and their wives, Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle, greeted well-wishes in Windsor ahead of Queen Elizabeth’s state funeral. The foursome was seen shaking hands and speaking with members of the public who came to pay their respects to the late monarch.

Three months later, Prince Harry spilled family secrets alongside Meghan Markle in their Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan. They claimed the documentary intended to correct misinformation about them in the media.

Harry and Meghan claimed her mixed race was a big issue in the British Press and within the confines of the royal family. Harry also discussed a massive fight with William, who reportedly screamed at his younger brother during an emergency meeting to discuss Harry’s future as a senior working member of the royal family.

In Spare, Prince Harry claimed Prince William encouraged him to wear a Nazi Uniform. He also called William his “beloved brother” and “archnemesis.”

Harry shared he was hopeful he, Charles, and William would discuss matters privately ahead of his father’s coronation. While that has yet to be determined, Harry and Meghan have been invited to the stored event.

A spokesperson for the couple told Reuters that Prince Harry received email correspondence from King Charles about his coronation. “An immediate decision on whether the Duke and Duchess will attend will not be disclosed by us at this time,” their office said in a statement.