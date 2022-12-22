Body Language Expert Says Pete Davidson Gets ‘All the Attention’ and ‘Acts Like the Bigger Star’ With Rumored Girlfriend Chase Sui Wonders

Pete Davidson is linked to another Hollywood star. This time, there are rumors he’s seeing actor Chase Sui Wonders. Before that, Davidson was thought to be dating Emily Ratajkowski. He was also famously linked to ex-girlfriends Kim Kardashian and Ariana Grande. Here’s what one body language expert says about the interaction between Davidson and Wonders.

Pete Davidson and Chase Sui Wonders

Pete Davidson | Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Relationship rumors recently began swirling about Davidson and Wonders. The duo starred in the film Bodies Bodies Bodies together. They were seen attending a Rangers game together, shopping for groceries, and arriving at Davidson’s apartment late at night, reports TMZ. At the moment, Davidson’s representative says the pair are just friends. Judging from the body language expert’s analysis, this might be the case.

A body language expert analyzes Pete Davidson and Chase Sui Wonders

What clues are Davidson and Wonders giving away through their gestures? Body language expert Judi James tells The Sun that Davidson’s gestures are different with Wonders than they have been with other women. Whenever Davidson was spotted with past loves, he appeared to be focused on them and offered a lot of attention. However, with Wonders, he seems less engaged, according to James.

“There’s one glaring difference in Pete’s body language with Chase Sui than with all the Hollywood stars he’s been dating,” James tells The Sun. “With A-list beauties like Kim [Kardashian] and Emily [Ratajkowski], it’s been Pete’s eyes on their faces. He’s looked like the guy that got lucky and he’s always seemed a little in awe of their beauty. The technique has made him the perfect partner for egos bruised after a split. Part of what must be Pete’s appeal is that he always looks like the eternal and rather smitten teenager on a first date.”

James points out the difference in Davidson’s behavior with Wonders. She analyzed photos of them at a hockey game and outside Davidson’s apartment. James says Wonders is paying attention to Davidson, but he doesn’t seem to be returning interest.

“In these poses with Chase though, the reverse looks to be true,” James continues. “It’s Chase throwing the glances at Pete’s face or Chase standing waiting while he attends to his phone. Chase’s facial expressions and eye-attention to Pete’s suggest she’s busy tuning into him and reading his moods and trying to share thoughts but he seems to be distracted or looking away.”

Body language expert says Pete Davidson ‘gets all the attention’ and ‘acts like a bigger star’

According to James’ analysis, Wonders appears to put in more effort. James emphasizes how Wonders leans toward Davidson and gives him attention. Most of the attention is on him, which is likely different from what he’s used to in a dating situation.

“When he masks up, she smiles as though it’s him getting all the attention rather than her, which hasn’t always been the case for Pete,” says James during her interview with The Sun. “Even back at the apartment, it’s Chase standing waiting with her face fully visible while Pete acts like the bigger star. With his face hidden by his hood, he apparently ignores her and keeps her waiting while he focuses on his phone. This does suggest a friendship rather than a relationship. With Pete, anything is possible though,” adds James.

Davidson has a long list of celebrity exes. He made headlines back in May 2018 after he began dating Ariana Grande. They were engaged just weeks into their courtship. The two were hot and heavy but they called off their engagement roughly five months later.

Kim Kardashian is another celebrity Davidson dated. The unlikely pair were first romantically linked back in October 2021. After a whirlwind romance the former couple broke up about 10 months later. Davidson has also been linked to Carly Aquilino, Cazzie David, Kate Beckinsale, Margaret Qualley, Kaia Gerber, Phoebe Dynevor, and Emily Ratajkowski.

