Body Language Expert Points Out Gestures Meghan Markle Uses to Appear Equal and ‘Less Like an A-lister’

Following Meghan Markle‘s appearance at an event for Spotify, a body language expert has analyzed the poses and gestures the Duchess of Sussex made and revealed what Prince Harry’s wife did to appear more like an “equal” than an “A-lister.”

Meghan Markle pointing after a boat trip in Germany during the Invictus Games Dusseldorf 2023 – One Year To Go launch event | Karwai Tang/WireImage

Expert says Meghan used ‘equality body language’ at Spotify event

Judi James is a leading communication and body language expert who has authored more than two dozen books including The Body Language Bible: The Hidden Meaning Behind People’s Gestures and Expressions. She spoke to Express about what she noticed when analyzing Meghan’s gestures during the [email protected] event.

According to James: “Meghan is making a very emphatic statement of solidarity here, posing using mirrored ‘equality’ body language that suggests the message on her T-shirt is one all women can share.” (The T-shirt has the words “women, life, freedom” printed on it in Farsi).

James also pointed out that in a few photos Meghan is posing with other women at the event and tilting her head toward them. The body language expert explained: “The linking poses with head closeness position her less as an A-lister and more as part of a group.”

What the duchess spoke about

Hello! reported that during her appearance the former Suits star spoke about the protests in Iran and other important issues, which is something she’s never shied away from. In June, she shared her thoughts on the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v Wade.

In a Vogue interview with Gloria Steinem, Meghan said: “Men need to be vocal in this moment and beyond because these are decisions that affect relationships, families, and communities at large. They may target women, but the consequences impact all of us.”

She added: “My husband and I talked about that a lot over the past few days. He’s a feminist too … I know that for so many women right now, there is a sentiment of despair. But again, we have to band together and not wallow. We have to do the work.”

Meghan’s ‘tool of campaign is her voice’ but she conveys non-verbal messages too

James noted that Meghan has often used her voice when protesting specific issues and causes important to her, but the duchess knows how to convey her messages non-verbally as well.

“Meghan’s normal ‘tool’ of campaign and protest is her voice, with her podcast and her speeches. But here Meghan shows she is just as adept at making a non-verbal message that endorses the words written on her T-shirt,” James said. “It should align her with the female-driven protests and might even be a lead-in to more active appearances or words from Meghan for this cause.”

