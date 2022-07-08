Body Language Expert Points Out Major Difference Between When Kate Middleton Kisses Prince William and When Meghan Markle Kisses Prince Harry

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have never shied away from showing a little PDA while some other royals like Prince William and Kate Middleton rarely show that same type of affection in public. However, at a recent event, the Cambridges took a page out of the Sussexes’ book by sharing a kiss. But according to a leading body language expert, there is a glaring difference between the way the duchesses kiss their husbands.

William and Kate’s kiss was a lot different than Meghan and Harry’s

On July 6, Kate attended a charity polo match Prince William played in at Windsor and handed out the prizes at the end.

In a rare moment, while cameras clicked away, the Duke of Cambridge leaned in and kissed his wife on the cheek. However, the action was pretty tame compared to when Meghan and Harry kissed each other on the lips following a polo game in 2018.

Body language expert Judi James compared photos of the couples’ PDA and explained the difference in Meghan and Kate’s body language as they received kisses from their princes.

Body language expert says Meghan is more ‘submissive,’ Kate displays ‘genuine pleasure’

“Harry and Meghan’s very intimate polo kiss might appear to be the most passionate royal PDA in many years,” James told Express after analyzing the images. “Harry’s chest was puffed and Meghan’s torso was pressed into his side as the couple performed a lingering kiss on the mouth. Meghan’s head was thrown back and her neck was bared in a signal of romantic submission to her polo-playing husband.”

When it came to William and Kate, James noted that their kiss was much more reserved than the Sussexes’ liplock but the future king and his bride showed more “synchronicity.”

“For William and Kate, the kiss is a much more tempered event, in keeping with the couple’s trait of avoiding overt PDAs in public. Their kiss is not an open display of passion,” James opined. “Their subtler signals look just as convincing as Harry and Meghan’s Hollywood number.

“The synchronicity is obvious and [the Cambridges] mirrored smiles and eye contact show genuine pleasure at the gesture of intimacy. Their softened facial features as they smile at one another is a signal of authentic affection. The way they linger after the kiss suggests a reluctance to separate.”

William and Harry’s parents had a famous royal PDA miss

James also analyzed a famous photo of William and Harry’s parents’ “miss-kiss” which happened shortly before they separated.

Prince Charles participated in an exhibition polo match in 1992 and was supposed to kiss Princess Diana who was giving out the prizes, but that didn’t go according to plan.

“Charles and Diana are mainly remembered for the shocking miss-kiss at the end of their marriage when Diana rejected Charles by turning her head away,” James stated. “This left Charles planting his kiss in her hair.”

But the expert recalled that there were happier times before that saying: “In 1985 and 1987 they were also kissing on the lips with surprisingly passionate and rather intimate PDAs of their own, that could almost rival the kiss by Harry and Meghan. Diana would smile coyly as they kissed full on the lips and her head tilt looked loving. Charles was later leaning into their other kiss in a gesture of keenness and a hint of romantic passion.”

