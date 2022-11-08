Body Language Expert Points Out Meghan Markle and Camilla Parker Bowles’ Subtle Clues About Their Relationship

A body language expert has uncovered clues that hint at Meghan Markle and Camilla Parker Bowles having a close relationship. Meghan’s dynamic with Camilla revealed there was a “warmth” between them, according to the expert.

Prince Charles, Camilla Parker Bowles, Meghan Markle, and Prince Harry | Chris Jackson/Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Body language expert analyzes Meghan Markle and Camilla Parker Bowles’ gestures

Body language expert Judi James shared her analysis of Meghan and Camilla, telling Express that she witnessed some “warmth” between the women on multiple occasions.

“Camilla has often been seen looking very friendly with Meghan in public and the relationship did seem to start well,” James said.

The body language expert pointed out how the two women had “prolonged hand-holding” during a greeting at Ascot that indicated “genuine warmth” between them.

James told Express previously how Camilla displayed “naturally lower-status body language signals to suggest she is primarily there to offer quiet and low-key support to her husband.”

Based on her role as Charles’ “wife and supporter,” James said it wasn’t likely that “super-loyal Camilla would have had much sympathy or empathy for Meghan.”

According to James, Meghan appeared to have the “warmest relationship” with Camilla over anyone else in the royal family.

“Closer analysis of Meghan’s super-friendly body language when she was in group poses with Camilla hints at what might potentially have been the real closest and warmest relationship of the lot,” she explained.

Meghan Markle wanted to develop a close bond with King Charles

According to James, Meghan appeared to want to “single her father-in-law out” — perhaps in hopes of developing a closer bond.

“Charles and Meghan could possibly have forged a very deep relationship, according to their body language rituals,” James explained. “In a group setting Meghan tended to single her father-in-law out with her eyes and her facial expression seemed to light up when he spoke to her.”

The body language expert continued, “She would be seen dipping her head slightly to suggest both respect and a desire for some deeper conversations than just the level of small-talk and it is possible that the pair might have found a lot of common ground in their passionate approaches to global problems.”

Meghan Markle’s body language demonstrated how she wanted to ‘seek his attention’

James pointed out how Charles stepped in to walk Meghan down the aisle when she married Prince Harry. “There must have been some family bonds created during the moment when Charles walked Meghan down the aisle at her wedding,” she explained.

The body language expert also saw some clues at Charles’ 70th birthday garden party. “In some of his 70th birthday photos we can see Meghan leaning forward as though keen to communicate with the group on the bench where Charles is sitting and her eyes pick out the moment that baby Louis leans forward to grab Charles’s face,” James explained.

Meghan also “appeared to lift her hand to her face as Charles turns to chat to Harry and she looks keen to seek his attention with this gesture” when they were standing together on the palace balcony.