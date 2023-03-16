Body Language Expert Points Out How Meghan Markle Puts Her Emotional Needs Above Prince Harry’s

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle told the story about their relationship and life within the royal family in their Netflix docuseries. Some of their claims left fans divided and had experts dissecting just about every word they said. But one body language expert broke down a scene that others didn’t pay a ton of attention to and believes that showcased the moment Meghan’s emotional needs seemed more important than Harry’s.

Meghan Markle | Screenshot from ‘Harry & Meghan’ Netflix documentary

Expert says Prince Harry’s anxiety stems from Meghan’s

Body language and relationship expert Nicole Moore analyzed footage from the couple’s docuseries and observed signs that Harry was anxious and some of that stems from how Meghan’s anxiety affects him.

Moore spoke to The List and explained that in episode 2 of the series when the Sussexes are in the car together Harry becomes agitated knowing that the press is following them and Meghan reaches out to hold his hand.

Moore noted: “Meghan takes a deep inhale at the start of the clip while her body remains stiff, indicating her nervousness. Harry, in contrast, has more relaxed shoulders. He is pensive while looking out the window but he actually appears to have less anxiety at this moment than Meghan does.

“Harry’s anxiety may be stemming mostly from how much Meghan’s anxiety affects him. He’s worried not so much about himself as much as he’s worried about Meghan.”

Meghan ‘offered minimal support to Harry’

According to Moore, that scene seems to showcase how Meghan puts her emotional needs before Harry’s as the duchess offered “minimal support to her husband while he’s dealing with anxiety.”

Moore pointed out: “When Harry starts to speak, offering some words of comfort — ‘we’ll be with friends in less than 10 minutes’ — he turns his head toward Meghan indicating a desire to connect. Meghan whispers, ‘yeah,’ and as she does so, her head and mouth move ever so slightly sideways in acknowledgment of his comment, but she does not turn her head or body toward Harry to connect. She offers a minimal dose of support to Harry while remaining completely connected to her own anxiety and her own concerns the whole time.”

The expert concluded that “In this clip, the dynamic appears to be: Meghan’s inner discomfort comes before Harry’s.”

Another expert claims the duke showed a lot of ‘anger’

Black-and-white photo of Prince Harry at the Virgin Money London Marathon | Naomi Baker/Getty Images

Another body language and behavioral expert Darren Stanton also analyzed the Duke of Sussex’s actions and demeanor throughout the docuseries and claims that Harry showed “a lot of anger.”

Speaking on behalf of Slingo Stanton said: “From the documentary, it’s clear that Harry holds great contempt for the situation that played out as he and Meghan left the royal family. What is clear from the interaction between Meghan and Harry and Harry‘s body language especially is that he displays a lot of anger throughout the documentary when speaking about the media and the treatment of Meghan. She is a woman that he loves immensely and it’s clear he will do anything within his power to protect her.”

Showbiz Cheat Sheet acknowledges conditions and cultures can impact body language and is sensitive to all backgrounds.