Body Language Expert Points Out Fake Clip in Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Documentary

A body language expert took a close look at one moment in the Prince Harry and Meghan Markle documentary Harry & Meghan and discovered something interesting about the editing. According to the expert, clips from the Oprah interview footage were manipulated for the Netflix docuseries.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle | Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Body language expert looks at an Oprah interview clip included in the Prince Harry and Meghan Markle documentary

The Harry & Meghan documentary included clips from the March 2021 Oprah interview with some interview footage shown at different angles. One clip was slightly obstructed as if you were watching the TV from another room.

In the interview clip in the documentary, Oprah asked, “There’s a conversation about how dark your baby is going to be?” but her face was obstructed. Then it cut to Harry saying, “That conversation, I am never going to share.”

In a video for The Behavioral Arts YouTube channel, body language expert Spidey shared an inconsistency between how the Oprah interview actually aired and the way it was edited for Harry and Meghan’s documentary.

“This was the most aggravating clip that I saw in the entire series, for two reasons,” he said. “First, I was so upset at the editing here because I immediately recognized that — there’s some tricky stuff going on. That answer does not belong to that question because I’ve seen the Oprah interview numerous times enough to know that.”

Spidey added, “But the second reason this aggravated me is because I had to go rewatch the entire Oprah interview to find both these segments — the question and that answer.”

Expert calls the Oprah clip ‘highly edited’

Spidey went on to explain how the clip presented the “dramatic” Oprah interview moment. “Why is it being played on a screen like that, where we’re kind of watching it through someone’s cupboard?” he wondered.

The expert continued, “Well, because it’s highly edited. First of all, they cut a sentence out — that’s not one long sentence. Meghan actually, in the middle of that says, ‘With Harry.’ And second of all, the answer they show Harry give was not an answer to that question. Harry wasn’t even there when that question was asked.”

Spidey looked at the original interview, in which Meghan interrupted Oprah. “There’s a conversation with you…” Oprah began and Meghan said, “With Harry.” Oprah continued, “About how dark your baby is going to be?”

Meghan answered, “Potentially. And what that would mean or look like.”

In the documentary, however, the moment was edited so Oprah appeared to ask the question without Meghan’s interruption, so it sounded like, “There’s a conversation about how dark your baby is going to be?” and Harry answered, “That conversation, I am never going to share.”

Harry’s answer actually came 45 minutes later, expert says

Spidey noted that the presentation of the clip, “like we’re hiding in someone’s closet” is because they cut what Meghan said and spliced Harry’s response to look like he was answering Oprah’s question.

“If they cut that out and showed us the screen, there’s no way to edit that to where we wouldn’t notice that they cut something out,” he explained.

Spidey said that the editing made a “dramatic” impact. “And we’re kind of looking at the side of a screen but it’s all to mask the fact that they butchered that question and that answer,” he said.

The clip was edited to look like Harry answered Oprah’s question but, the expert pointed out, that answer was given 45 minutes later in the interview. Oprah asked, “Meghan shared with us that there was a conversation with you about Archie’s skin tone. What was that conversation?”

And that’s when Harry replied, “That conversation, I am never going to share.”

Spidey said they were “creating more drama” by editing the interview clip in this manner.

Showbiz Cheat Sheet acknowledges conditions and cultures can impact body language and is sensitive to all backgrounds.