Body Language Expert Points Out How Kate Middleton Has Changed Since Becoming Princess of Wales

Kate Middleton is showing more confidence since she became Princess of Wales, a body language expert says. The expert noted that Kate is now a “leading royal” in her new role.

Kate Middleton | Samir Hussein/WireImage

Kate Middleton’s body language has changed, expert says

Kate has definitely found her stride in her role as Princess of Wales. Body language expert Judi James shared her analysis of how Kate has changed since taking on the role, telling Express that she is showing confidence, among other things.

“Kate’s body language has changed since she became Princess of Wales, but perhaps not in the way that people might have expected,” James explained.

“The pressure could have caused some signs of anxiety and even imposter syndrome, but instead her confidence signals have been on an upward trajectory recently,” the expert noted.

James continued, “She is now at something of a peak in terms of sending out signals, which suggests she now not only fully embraces and understands her role, but that she feels comfortable in it, too.”

Kate Middleton is becoming a ‘leading’ royal, expert explains

James also looked at how Kate’s body language indicates her becoming “more independent.”

“For years Kate has tended to wear the rather self-limiting body language message that she is a non-royal in a royal role and wife to the future king, but now she seems to understand that she has been totally accepted as a leading royal in her own right,” James explained.

The body language expert continued, “She is much more independent, often appearing more confident when she is working alone than with William, and her filmed addresses, speeches and messages are miles from the hesitant and slightly reluctant delivery style that she used to have.”

Expert compares Kate Middleton to Camilla Parker Bowles

James also looked at how Kate differs from how Camilla Parker Bowles is handling her new role.

“Part of this ‘stepping up’ could be caused by the new queen’s lack of confidence and a lack of desire to be in the spotlight,” James shared. “Camilla is very much her husband’s support act primarily, and she can look uncomfortable when she is in her royal role.”

The expert added, “This might have nudged Kate into the strong position she holds now, both inside and outside the royal firm.”

RELATED: Meghan Markle Often Copies Kate Middleton’s Royal Pose in Photos, Expert Says

Kate Middleton and Prince William have become ‘more tactile,’ expert says

James also looked at Kate’s interactions with Prince William and pointed out that the Princess of Wales is suddenly more tactile.

“Something that seems very ‘nouveau-Kate’ is the tendency to become more tactile with her husband in public than less,” James said. “Rising up the ranks to next in line to the throne could have made the always non-tactile and often rather cautious and formal royal couple even more so, but the opposite seems to have applied.”

Instead, James said, the couple are “looking far more relaxed and playful together and even quite tactile in public.”

She added, “This trait of touch and public displays of affection might have been prompted by the loss of the late queen. She was more traditionally royal and it could be that there had been some small relaxation of the rules since she died.”

James noted, “Or, it could also be the grief prompted by her death, when mutual support was so vital and there was also more open displays of tears and other emotions of sadness from all the royal family.”