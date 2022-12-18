Body Language Expert Points Out How Kate Middleton’s Curtsy Is Nothing Like Meghan Markle’s ‘Comedy Bowing’ in Netflix Documentary

Kate Middleton’s curtsy at the recent Christmas carol concert proved that the royal formality is nothing like Meghan Markle made it out to be in the Netflix documentary Harry & Meghan. A royal expert pointed out that Kate’s simple curtsy wasn’t quite the “comedy bowing” Meghan demonstrated.

Meghan Markle mimicked an over-the-top curtsy in the Netflix documentary, leaving Prince Harry uncomfortable

During the Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan, the couple discussed the first time Meghan met the queen. Harry explained “She had no idea what it all consisted of. So it was a bit of a shock to the system for her.”

Meghan shared, “I mean, it’s surreal. There wasn’t like some big moment of ‘And now you’re gonna meet my grandmother.’ I didn’t know I was going to meet her until moments before. We were in the car and we were going to Royal Lodge for lunch, and he’s like, ‘Oh, my grandmother is here, she’s gonna be there after church.’”

She continued, “I remember we were in the car, driving up and he’s like, ‘You know how to curtsy, right?’ And I just thought it was a joke.”

Meghan said she began to realize “this is a big deal,” adding, “Americans will understand this. We have Medieval Times dinner and tournament. It was like that.”

Meghan then mimicked a very dramatic curtsy that seemed to make Harry uncomfortable. “Like, I curtsied as though I was like [motions the curtsy] ‘Pleasure to meet you, your Majesty,’” she said. “It was so intense.”

Body language expert analyzes Kate Middleton’s simple curtsy at Christmas carol concert

Kate hosted the “Together at Christmas” carol concert on Dec. 15 at Westminster Abbey. Her curtsy at the event was nothing like Meghan demonstrated, however.

Video captured the moment when Kate greeted King Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles, kissing them twice, then performing a small bob of a curtsy.

Body language expert Judi James shared her analysis with Express, comparing Kate’s curtsy to Meghan’s “comedy bowing.”

“After Meghan’s comedy bowing during one of her lighter, more playful moments in the Netflix documentary it was down to Kate to show how it’s really done, with two small but significant bobs as she welcomes the king and queen to her carol concert,” James said.

“We get a glimpse of the family unit again here with an exchange of greeting rituals,” the expert continued. “Charles looks so keen to dash across to Kate, who performs two cheek kisses, followed by a small bobbing curtsey.”

Expert points out moments royal family members showed warmth

According to James, the family showed how close they are in these brief interactions. “Then there is the prolonged gesture, where [Kate] continues to hold Charles’ arm as she turns to smile at Camilla,” she said.

James added, “These add-on gestures acknowledge extra warmth and affection plus levels of closeness in a greeting ritual.”

She added, “There is a repeat of this signal of fondness when Charles walks back to chat quickly with Kate after his greetings. Kate quickly and instinctively transfers her bag to her right hand so she can extend her left into a virtual hug gesture, quickly placing her arm behind her father-in-law’s back.”

James analyzed Kate and Camilla’s interaction as well. “Camilla’s kiss for Kate involves her hands placed on Kate’s shoulders,” she explained. “In another add-on ritual, Camilla’s hand seems to still be on Kate’s torso as they turn to the others.”

King Charles showed other moments of warmth at the event too. “Charles has never been a comfortably tactile man in public but his kisses for the two children look sweet, with George returning the arm clutch and Charlotte throwing both hands out as her grandfather bends to kiss her,” James said.

“William and Charles’ greeting looks warm and there is a comment from William that seems to get a wry smile from his father,” she added.

