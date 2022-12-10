Body Language Expert Points Out Signals Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Have ‘Grown Closer’

A body language expert discovered signals and gestures that show Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have “grown closer” in their relationship. The expert also compared their tactile gestures to Prince William and Kate Middleton, who are typically “more natural.”

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry | Mike Coppola/Getty Images for 2022 Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Gala

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s body language shows they’ve ‘grown closer’

Speaking on behalf of Betfair Casino, body language expert Darren Stanton shared his analysis of Harry and Meghan at the Ripple of Hope Award gala.

In addition to noting how Harry’s body language conveyed he “was having a great time” at the event, Stanton shared how the Sussexes have been “more tactile” in a way that’s similar to Prince William and Kate Middleton.

“He and Meghan also seem to be a lot more tactile and in a more natural manner, like William and Kate,” Stanton explained.

The expert continued, “Harry previously hasn’t always been as comfortable engaging in public displays of affection with his wife Meghan, but it seems he has developed enough confidence to increase his level of reciprocal liking — displayed by prolonged eye contact, tactileness and matching and mirroring — with his wife when in public.”

He added, “His appearance with Meghan suggests the couple have grown closer at a time when all eyes are most definitely on them.”

Prince William and Kate Middleton use ‘romantic micro gestures’ during appearances, expert says

Body language expert Judi James looked more closely at the romantic gestures seen between Prince William and Kate Middleton as compared to Prince Harry and Meghan.

James told woman&home that William and Kate tend to exhibit more subtle signals than Harry and Meghan.

The body language expert shared how the Prince and Princess of Wales “lack the relationship narrative in their body language signals as a couple that Harry and Meghan use.”

She explained, “Harry and Meghan are illustrating and describing their enduring love story for the fans, making their hand-holding and Meghan’s flattering, besotted gazing important.”

By comparison, James said, “Kate and William tend to use subtler touches and glances that are more about the tie-signs, i.e. small steering touches and romantic micro gestures rather than featured ones.”

Expert says Prince William and Prince Harry display similar red carpet gestures

While the couples display different body language signals, James did note that the brothers share something in common when it comes to red carpet appearances.

“There is a world of difference in the way William and Kate, and Harry and Meghan perform on the red carpet. But, there are some clear similarities too, especially between the brothers, who will still tend to mirror each other’s more subliminal states of suppressed anxiety and awkwardness,” James explained.

She continued, “Neither men have red carpet posing, which is normally a celebrity ritual with the aim of plugging something or self-publicity, in their DNA. Both were bred to see posing up for the cameras as a necessary evil, often something they would do before a family holiday as a trade-off to get some privacy. Royals generally don’t need publicity, they tend to avoid it.”

According to the body language expert, both Harry and William have self-soothing gestures such as when Harry touches his tie or William puts his hand on his stomach.

Showbiz Cheat Sheet acknowledges conditions and cultures can impact body language and is sensitive to all backgrounds.