Body Language Expert Points Out Subtle Kate Middleton and King Charles Clues That Show Their ‘Special Relationship’

An expert shared the small body language clues that indicate Kate Middleton and King Charles have a special relationship. Kate also has exhibited one “ritual” Camilla Parker Bowles never does around Charles.

Prince Charles and Kate Middleton | Richard Pohle – WPA Pool/Getty Images

Kate Middleton and King Charles ‘have a rather special relationship,’ expert says

Body language expert Judi James shared her analysis of photos of Kate and Charles, telling Express the images show they have a friendly relationship.

James noted that in photos showing Kate and Prince William along with King Charles and Camilla at joint engagements, Kate and Charles exhibit a closeness.

“Kate and Charles do seem to have a rather special relationship that shows up visibly in public as the pair seem to single each other out for attention and empathetic signaling,” she explained.

James continued, “Their body language together suggests they are tuned in to each other, using flattery and mirroring signals to show some like-minded thinking or appreciation of a joke.”

Kate is ‘the perfect audience’ for Charles, body language expert says

James also shared how Kate often will laugh at Charles’ jokes, something Camilla doesn’t seem to do.

“Charles has the perfect audience in Kate, who is always very relaxed about performing her laughing rituals in a way that Camilla is not,” the body language expert explained.

She continued, “Charles loves to be the comedian and with Kate he will see an appreciative, open-mouthed laugh with nose-wrinkling to signal shared humor.”

James explained, “This bonding often leads to some cross-fire body language where we can see Kate and Charles catching one another’s eye or communicating across Camilla, who seems to stay out of the way.”

She added, “Kate appears less close to Camilla, bypassing her to chat with her father-in-law instead.”

RELATED: Meghan Markle ‘Looked Like a Sad and Desperate Puppy’ When Kate Middleton ‘Refused’ to Make Eye Contact During Recent Appearance, Expert Says

Kate Middleton has been close with Prince Harry and other male royal family members

James also looked at how Kate has been close with Prince Harry in the past. “Charles looks rather entranced by his daughter-in-law, who has really cracked the code when it comes to dealing with the notoriously difficult Windsor men,” the expert explained.

“She was equally close to Harry before the split, and her blend of flattery combined with a degree of firmness, backed up by her competitive traits and a desire to keep the royal firm on its tracks, seems like an ideal blend to win Charles’ approval,” James noted.

In one image where Charles kissed Kate on the cheek, James said it conveyed “high levels of personal fondness.”

She explained, “While Kate bends politely to accept the kiss, Charles performs an act of inconvenience, apparently stretching his head and neck up fully to plant a warm-looking kiss on her cheek.”

James added, “And it is important to remember that it was Kate who spontaneously offered support for a grieving Charles at his father’s funeral, stopping to place a caring arm around his shoulders in the kind of nurturing ritual that we would never see from Camilla in public.”

Showbiz Cheat Sheet acknowledges conditions and cultures can impact body language and is sensitive to all backgrounds.