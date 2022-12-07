Body Language Expert Points Out Subtle Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Gesture at Ripple of Hope Gala Conveyed ‘Ownership’ and ‘Love’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s body language showed “confidence” and “excitement” at the Dec. 6 Ripple of Hope Award gala in New York City, an expert says. The couple held hands while walking the red carpet and offered gestures of support to one another at the event.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle | Mike Coppola/Getty Images for 2022 Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Gala

Expert looks at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s body language at Ripple of Hope Award gala

Body language expert Judi James shared her analysis of the couple’s subtle gestures at the event, telling the Mirror how Meghan’s style choice conveyed “optimism and happiness” and Harry displayed confidence.

“With no signals of false modesty apart from one beaming on-stage joke about ‘not getting out much’ from Harry, the couple presented, both styling and body-language-wise, as a delighted A-list couple plugging a movie that has already received rave reviews,” James said.

The body language expert analyzed the Duchess of Sussex’s expression and fashion choice for the event. “Meghan’s eye expression as she walked from the car and into the venue suggested positive anticipation and excitement,” James explained. “Her white sheath dress looked almost bridal, as though she had been returned to that state of optimism and happiness that she was in the day she walked down the aisle to marry Harry.”

She added, “While Harry hovered, umbrella in hand, Meghan braved the rain to soak up the attention of the cameras with a very congruent-looking smile of delight.”

Harry and Meghan’s hand-holding conveyed ‘ownership and being a couple in love,’ expert says

James looked at the way the couple held hands, comparing the outing to a “date night” and pointing out how they subtly showed “ownership and being a couple in love.”

She explained, “The couple behaves in many of their photos as though they are on that ‘date night’ Harry mentioned. Their signature gesture of togetherness was in place as usual, with three options of either the regular hand clasp or the more intimate meshed fingers, or the one they do where Meghan places her free hand over their hand clasp to intensify the message of both ownership and being a couple in love.”

She continued, “On the red carpet that second-hand gesture looked even more meaningful as it allowed Meghan to feature a very large ring that is rumored to have belonged to Diana.”

Harry was ‘tactile’ and displayed confidence, body language expert says

The Duke of Sussex had no shortage of “tactile” gestures at the event, the expert noted.

“Harry was tactile socially, standing with his arms around the hosts and posing for selfies in group hugs, and when he sat at the table for dinner he placed an arm around Meghan’s shoulders to perhaps emphasize the theme of rescuer and protector that he spoke of during their video promo,” she explained.

James pointed out Harry’s confidence at the award ceremony. “On stage, he was also an alpha presence, from the wide splay of his knees to the thigh-rubbing and the one elbow stuck out in a torso-splay and even to the way he held his mic between his legs,” she explained.

The expert added, “This suggested high levels of confidence, while his trait of placing his hand out with the flattened palm pointing upward signaled a desire to be seen as open and honest as he spoke.”

Showbiz Cheat Sheet acknowledges conditions and cultures can impact body language and is sensitive to all backgrounds.

RELATED: Body Language Expert Points Out How Small Prince William Gesture to Meghan Markle During Appearance Was Welcoming