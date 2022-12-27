Body Language Expert Points Out Sweet Prince Louis Gesture That Helped Camilla Parker Bowles Relax During Christmas Walk

Prince Louis had a sweet moment with Camilla Parker Bowles during the Sandringham Christmas walk, a body language expert pointed out. When Camilla appeared tense and nervous at the gathering, Louis seemed to put her at ease with a bit of lively conversation.

Camilla, Queen Consort, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis | Stephen Pond/Getty Images

Body language expert points out a touching moment between Prince Louis and Camilla Parker Bowles

The royal family recently gathered to attend a Christmas Day service at St. Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham. Royal watchers noticed Prince William and Kate Middleton’s children during the walk to and from the church and one moment, in particular, stood out to many.

Body language expert Judi James explained to The Mirror how Camilla’s body language showed nervousness and tension but an interaction with Prince Louis relaxed her.

“Camilla’s body language signals suggest she is often in a state of tension or nervousness in public,” James explained.

“When the royals emerged from the church Charles appeared to be in high spirits, pointing to and laughing with the clergy but leaving Camilla trailing in his wake,” she continued.

The body language expert pointed out some of the clues that Camilla was tense and how Louis’ energy was a calming presence. “Her repeated eye-dart rituals as she tried to position herself alongside her husband reflected inner tension or awkwardness and the way Louis stepped away from his parents to join her and chat to her suggested he was keen to cheer her up with some company and help her relax,” James pointed out.

Louis showed his personality during the outing, expert says

James also noted how the four-year-old’s personality was on display during the Christmas outing, both in this sweet moment with Camilla and when he ran to catch up to his sister Princess Charlotte.

“Louis’ body language is still very spontaneous and small children can often feel or sense when someone needs company,” James said.

“He was also busy later showing this side of his personality as he called for his picture of Paddington to be shown to a small girl and rushed up to Charlotte with a small bouquet of flowers,” she added.

Prince George’ gesture to Louis during the Sandringham Christmas walk was protective, expert shares

Prince George’s body language was also revealing during the Christmas walk, as he provided big brother protection to his young sibling. James noted how George was seen placing a hand on Louis’ back.

“One of the sweetest body language signals was the sight of George using touch, chat and bending rituals to signal he is now in the role of protector and ‘keeping-an-eye-on’ monitor for his younger brother Louis,” James shared.

“As the family reached the church, William put a hand out to touch George’s back and leaned towards his elder son but George was already using those same rituals towards his small and rather playful brother,” she continued.

The body language expert said the moment reminded her of when Prince William and Prince Harry were young.

“The gesture looked spontaneous, as though this is a role he is taking on a lot and, after the footage of a young William and Harry growing up together that was shown in Harry’s Netflix show, it looked like a poignant mirror-image of how their sibling relationship shaped up before they grew up and fell apart,” she explained.

James added, “William was shown in caring mode for Harry back then, just as George is now with Louis. The links can’t have been lost on William.”

Showbiz Cheat Sheet acknowledges conditions and cultures can impact body language and is sensitive to all backgrounds.