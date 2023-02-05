Body Language Expert Points Out ‘Unique’ Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Detail in Ellen DeGeneres Vow Renewal Video

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were on hand to celebrate with Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi when they renewed their wedding vows. A body language expert noted something interesting about the Sussexes in a video taken at the celebration — they weren’t standing together in the crowd.

Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi renewed their vows

DeGeneres shared a video from her surprise wedding vow renewal, which was part of de Rossi’s birthday party. De Rossi was dressed in her wedding gown from their 2008 nuptials and DeGeneres was led to stand beside her bride in front of Kris Jenner, who officiated the vow renewal.

At one point, the camera panned to capture their friends who had gathered together for the sweet surprise — and Harry and Meghan were spotted in the crowd.

Ellen took to Instagram on Feb. 2 to post a clip of the surprise. She wrote in the caption, “Portia surprised me at her birthday party by renewing our vows. Thank you @KrisJenner for officiating and @BrandiCarlile for performing, and Portia for being the greatest gift to me, even on your birthday. You can watch the whole video on my YouTube.”

On Feb. 4, she posted another video on Instagram, writing, “What a week! I am not easy to surprise, but this was one of the best of my life. Thankfully, some of our friends filmed it. I love you, Portia.”

Expert analyzes Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s body language at Ellen DeGeneres’ vow renewal ceremony

Body language expert Judi James shared her analysis of Harry and Meghan, telling Express, “This video seems to show a brief but unique glimpse of Harry and Meghan watching Portia and Ellen re-take their wedding vows.”

She continued, “It is unique for two reasons: firstly the normally gummed-together couple are socializing apart here, standing at either ends of the group just as we thought they were inseparable.”

The body language expert also pointed out how Meghan and Harry weren’t the focus of the video at all. “The second reason is that, in a room where Ellen and her responses are the center of attention and even Kris Jenner is there to officiate, Harry and Meghan are almost lost in the group rather than being the center of everyone’s focus,” James noted.

She went on to look at the couple’s body language as they stood in the crowd. “Their body language as they stand apart shows two very contrasting responses to what’s happening in front of them, too,” James explained.

“Harry looks happy but also rather formal,” she noted. “His legs are splayed, one hand is in his pocket and he holds his drink high, around lower chest level.”

She added, “He looks delighted for the couple but also slightly cautious in his responses.”

According to James, Meghan “looks a lot more relaxed and part of the group. She seems to have pushed her bag under her arm and seems to be joining in more, clapping, laughing even.”

James added, “She is also seen placing one hand over her mouth to empathize with Ellen’s shocked response.”

Harry has ‘launched fully into the social life in the US,’ expert says

Since Harry and Meghan are always holding hands or maintaining physical closeness or touching, seeing them apart is significant, the expert said.

“Both Harry and Meghan seem to be immersing themselves in the party vibe, and their separation here does seem to suggest that Harry has now launched fully into the social life in the US,” she said.

“This means he doesn’t need Meghan to act as support or host,” James continued.

“Meghan is just enjoying herself without seeming to need to keep an eye out for her husband in what is predominately a celebrity party group, which suggests a very relaxed and maybe more socially confident stage of their relationship,” the expert added.

