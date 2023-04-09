Body Language Expert Points Out ‘Worrying’ Prince William and Prince Harry Banter in Throwback Interview Video

A body language expert analyzed a 2009 Prince Harry and Prince William interview, pointing out their “worrying” banter, despite their playful teasing tone. The expert said the brothers displayed “red flags” about their relationship.

Prince William and Prince Harry | Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images

Prince Harry and Prince William talked about living together during the interview

In a 2009 interview, Harry and William spoke about their experience living together while training at the Defence Helicopter Flying School near RAF Shropshire.

The two exchanged some banter during the chat, with William saying, “Well, bear in mind I cook him and feed him basically every day. I think he’s done rather well.”

William also claimed he had to clean up after Harry. “He does do a bit of the washing up, but he leaves most of it in the sink and then I come back in the morning and I have to wash it up,” he said.

Harry joked, “The lies!”

Prince William also revealed, “He snores a lot as well. He keeps me up all night long.”

When Harry teased, “They’ll think we’re sharing a bed,” William responded, “No, it’s very important we say that.”

Body language expert points out ‘red flags’ in interview

Body language expert Judi James looked closely at the brothers’ interview, telling Express, “the sentiments behind this banter appear worrying.”

She explained, “Banter can be a form of play-fighting among siblings, a way to establish pecking orders and to air complaints under the cover of humor.”

She spotted “red flags” with Harry and William, however. “Even in families, it needs to be finely tuned and this video of William and Harry exchanging endless banter as they are interviewed about their experiences as helicopter pilots does seem to throw up several red flags in terms of not knowing when to stop or how far to go,” James said.

The body language expert also noted that this interview was conducted during a “crucial moment in their development as both brothers and men.”

At one point, Harry says, “I think out of both of us, he’s definitely got more brains than me, we’ve established that from school” and William rolls his eyes.

Harry also refers to his brother’s “baldness,” and William jokes, “Pretty rich coming from a ginger.”

According to James, Harry does seem “earnest” in the way he praises William. “Harry seems to try to praise his brother during their interview but when he speaks of William having ‘the brains’ William rolls his eyes in a dramatic gesture of rejection and exasperation,” she said.

James continued, “Harry sounds very earnest through much of this interview, and although he happily competes in the banter too, it feels as though he would have liked some moments of grown-up seriousness and maybe a little respect for what he has achieved.”

Prince Harry and Prince William appeared ‘relentless’ with their ‘childish’ joking, expert says

Overall, James said the brothers were “childish” with their joking. “Their banter is childish. William’s ‘baldness’ is brought up, getting the response that Harry is ‘a ginger,’” she said. “It’s easy to hear that this is a ‘comedy’ routine they have used as a way of trading virtual blows for years.”

She pointed out how their “muttered asides” are “relentless,” with the joking between them “going too far.”

“At one point Harry stops smiling and folds his arms to signal he has closed down to talk seriously about his career but the demotion to teenager continues from William who refers to the way he will ‘cook and feed him every day’ and how Harry ‘leaves washing up in the sink’ and ‘snores,'” James said.

She continued, “This is William adopting a critical parent role, which tends to have the effect of pushing the ‘victim’ into a rebellious child state, especially if they are keen to be treated as an adult. It sounds fun and even fond, but the sentiments behind this banter appear worrying.”

James said the interview may have hinted at Harry and William’s future relationship. “With Harry keen to be treated and respected as a grown man and even a hero and William referring to him like a naughty child, the seeds of their current rift could easily be on display here,” she said.

Showbiz Cheat Sheet acknowledges conditions and cultures can impact body language and is sensitive to all backgrounds.