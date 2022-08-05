Body Language Expert Points Out How Prince Harry Changed the Day He Married Meghan Markle and Made Her No. 1

It’s been a few years now since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle said “I do” at St. George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle. So much has happened since then and according to a body language expert, it was on that May day when Harry proved that he was a “changed man” and “Meghan was his No. 1.”

Here’s what the expert said about how “Harry’s fun role evaporated” on May 19, 2018, when he put Meghan above everything.

Body language expert recalled how Prince Harry acted years earlier at Prince William’s wedding

Judi James is a leading body language expert, author, and public speaker. She spoke to Express about how Prince Harry became a “changed man” and compared his behavior during Prince William’s royal wedding to his own wedding.

“There was a very different vibe between Harry and William at Harry’s wedding to their body language behavior and roles at William’s big day,” James said. “Harry was the perfect support and wingman for his older brother at his wedding to Kate. While William suppressed his own nerves it was royal joker Harry who was clearly on hand to make him laugh and relax.”

James added: “William’s body language often became formal but Harry’s naughty grins and tie-sign glances that were aimed at his brother sustained the right level of fun beneath the heavy weight of the formality. It was easy to see how close the two men were and how much they still seemed to depend on each other for emotional back-up and support.”

How Harry’s behavior changed at his own wedding and he proved Meghan was No. 1

Fast forward seven years to the day Harry and Meghan tied the knot and according to James, the brothers showed “signs of some cooling” in their relationship.

“Photos taken ‘backstage’ showed less appearances from William, while Harry’s normally fun role evaporated as both his nerves and his utter adoration of his bride took over,” James explained. “Harry was a changed man, looking steam-rollered by love and it was easy to see that Meghan was now No. 1 in his life.

“The brothers showed echoes of the kind of non-verbal banter they used to be known for, but Harry had grown up and become a husband and future father in his own right. The two men exchanged grins as they waited for the bride to appear but the smiles were more social than a sign of deep links of humor and empathy.”

Another expert believes William was ‘worried’ about something when Harry married Meghan

Another body language expert focused on William’s behavior the day Harry got married and noted that the Duke of Cambridge appeared to be “worried” about something and may have tried to bring it up to the younger prince.

Analyzing the photo above Traci Brown, author of Persuasion Point: Body Language and Speech for Influence, told Elite Daily: “William is worried about something here as they chat. See his lowered eyebrows? Is he imparting last words of advice? Wouldn’t it be great to know what’s being said?”

