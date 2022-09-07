Body Language Expert Says Prince Harry Looked ‘Awkward, Tense, and Nervous’ at Invictus Games Event

Prince Harry’s body language during his recent appearance at an Invictus Games event grabbed the attention of one expert who shared how tense and nervous he appeared. Harry’s usual playful attitude, according to the body language expert, wasn’t on display.

Prince Harry’s body language looked ‘tense and nervous’ at Invictus Games event, expert said

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle arrived for an Invictus Games reception in Germany where they greeted fans and posed for photos.

Body language expert Judi James shared her analysis of Harry’s gestures with Fabulous. “Prince Harry looks so awkward, tense, and nervous in these poses that it’s hard to see where the playful, confident and fun-loving prince has vanished to,” she said.

James continued, “His body pose appears reticent and wary, making him appear ridiculously camera-shy.”

The body language expert also looked at Harry’s hands and eyes while he stood alongside Meghan. “His free hand looks clenched rather than relaxed and the way Meghan smilingly clutches the other as she leans her torso in and slightly toward her husband here suggests she is offering silent support,” she explained.

James pointed out how Harry’s eyes were “darting from camera to camera” and he displayed “compressed lips of the smile” that she said showed more “effort rather than happiness.”

Expert noted how Prince Harry had a ‘haunted’ expression

James also told Express, “Harry’s facial expressions in Germany and his overall body language cues seem to reveal emotional states that vary between ‘anxious and wary’ and ‘beaming and fun.'”

She continued, “His arrival expression here seems to show a glimpse of that wariness. Harry’s eye expression looks haunted and he gazes around as though unsure of his reception, while Meghan hails the fans with a confident smile and a raised way that seemed to suggest the expectation of a positive response.”

Prince Harry also seemed ‘ill at ease’ during Meghan Markle’s One Young World summit speech, according to expert

James also analyzed Harry’s body language at the One Young World summit where Meghan Markle gave a speech.

She told Daily Mail that Meghan’s speech was a “small love letter” to Prince Harry. While the Duchess of Sussex displayed confidence, James pointed out how Harry “appeared much more ill at ease on his return to the UK.”

She added, “His anxiety rituals were frequent, suggesting a desire to self-reassure as he touched his clothing and checked his tie.”

In her analysis for The Sun, she said Harry “responded awkwardly” when Meghan mentioned him. “Meghan name-checked him lovingly during her speech and he responded awkwardly, looking down and then upward with what looked like a sigh,” she explained.

James claimed Harry “was riddled with signals of anxiety and awkwardness.”

She explained, “He literally folded his jacket across his torso at one point, checked his tie several times and hiked his pants or fiddled with his shirt or cuffs.”

