Body Language Expert Says Prince Harry Has a ‘Change in Confidence’ When He’s Not With Meghan Markle

Prince Harry appears to have distinctly different mannerisms during solo appearances, claims a body language expert. The Spare author has a “change in confidence” when he is not alongside his wife, Meghan Markle. The expert noted Harry’s overall behavior shift during a California event benefitting the group BetterUp, an executive coaching company.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry | Chris Jackson/Pool/Getty Images

Prince Harry began working with BetterUp in 2021

Prince Harry began working BetterUp, a coaching platform for employers, as its chief impact officer in 2021. According to BetterUp’s website, the company combines individualized one-on-one coaching with educational resources and practice exercises to help people excel at work.

In his role, Harry advocates for access to coaching globally. He also identifies opportunities to work with charities and shape the design of BetterUp and its content. Finally, Harry helps expand the ecosystem of tools on the platform.

Harry said of his work with BetterUp, “I firmly believe that focusing on and prioritizing our mental fitness unlocks potential and opportunity that we never knew we had inside of us. As the Royal Marine Commandos say, ‘It’s a state of mind.’ We all have it in us.”

The Duke of Sussex continued, “It’s about becoming the best version of ourselves, with whatever life throws at us — someone who is ready for the next challenge and can meet setbacks with courage, confidence, and self-awareness.”

A body language expert assessed that Prince Harry may have already implemented some of these tricks he learned from BetterUp’s coaches during a recent public appearance. They said Harry appeared confident sans Meghan Markle, who did not attend the event.

Prince Harry ‘comes into his own’ during solo appearances, claims a body language expert

BetterUp CIO Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex joined CEO Alexi Robichaux for an intimate Q&A to close out #Uplift2023 ?



We heard about finding your purpose, paying it forward, and the power of mental fitness. Can’t wait to share more highlights with you in the coming days⚡️ pic.twitter.com/T68h05JR0i — BetterUp (@BetterUp) March 9, 2023

At the BetterUp event, Prince Harry spoke to the company’s CEO, Alex Robichaux. The two closed out the summit, leaving attendees with some food for thought about how to succeed in their chosen career paths.

“There are some great moments in Prince Harry’s body language when on stage at the summit in San Francisco,” Darren Stanton told Marie Claire on behalf of Betfair Casino. “Although he clearly loves being with Meghan and having her by his side, Harry comes into his own when he appears solo and speaks on issues he is deeply passionate about.”

Stanton continued, “We are seeing more and more fantastic body language displayed by Harry at these solo events, and his confidence is developing hugely. This change in confidence is noticeable by a number of gestures Harry displayed.”

“Harry’s hand movement was unconsciously in rhythm with what he was saying verbally, suggesting he was speaking from the heart and truly conveying the passion he wanted to get across,” they shared.

Prince Harry appears to have separated himself from the drama surrounding his memoir ‘Spare’

Prince Harry’s book ‘Spare’ | Scott Olson/Getty Images

The body language expert believes Prince Harry has moved on from the drama surrounding the publication of his memoir, Spare. The book, released in Jan. 2023, contained personal revelations from the Duke of Sussex.

“He has been able to successfully separate the attention surrounding him following the publication of his book from the public appearances he has made since its release,” Stanton assessed. “He isn’t letting the furor affect his ability to personally connect with an audience when the spotlight is on him.”

Stanton concluded, “I think Harry saw the release of his book as a therapeutic process. It has since strengthened his resolve to move forward and focus on his passions.”

At the event, Harry revealed that finding his purpose in life pushes him to do his best work. “I get so much out of helping other people. To be in the service of others is what drives me, what gets me out of bed every day.” He also cited his children Archie and Lilibet as reasons to succeed.