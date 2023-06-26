Body Language Expert Says Prince Harry’s Relationship With Princess Eugenie ‘Seemed to Strengthen’ Amid Royal Feud

Prince Harry and Princess Eugenie have always been close, but one body language expert seems to think that Harry's relationship with his younger cousin has actually strengthened since he and Meghan Markle left the royal family.

Prince Harry has lost a lot of friendships among royal family members since he chose to leave the working aspect with the family alongside his wife, Meghan Markle, back in 2020. Harry and Meghan were working toward more privacy after the press incessantly attacked Meghan, and when the royal family didn’t always have her back, the couple chose to distance themselves and started a new life in the United States.

While Harry’s connection to many royal family members has dwindled, there seems to be one relationship that has actually growing over time: his bond with Princess Eugenie. One body language expert thinks Harry and Eugenie are closer than ever.

Prince Harry with Princess Eugenie (center) and Princess Beatrice in 2012 | Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Prince Harry and Princess Eugenie’s bond has only grown over time

Harry and Eugenie grew up quite close. Eugenie is the daughter of Prince Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, and though she is about five years younger than Harry, the two always shared a close bond. Eugenie appeared to welcome Meghan into the family with open arms; the three, along with Eugenie’s husband, Jack Brooksbank, even went out to a Halloween party the night before news broke about Harry and Meghan’s relationship.

Eugenie publicly congratulated Harry and Meghan when they welcomed their first child, and despite that Harry and Meghan left the royal family several years ago, body language expert Judi James says the cousins’ bond is stronger than ever.

“Eugenie has always been a royal Harry would seem to gravitate to during public events, and his way of studying her face while he aired his sense of humor suggested that, although Eugenie has always tended to have a very regal bearing, she found him funny, while he loved making her laugh,” James told Express.

Harry and Meghan’s United States move was accepted by Eugenie and Jack, while most other royals were not happy about it. “When Harry and Meghan moved to the US it was Eugenie who was seen visiting her cousin in a very emphatic message of loyalty and support,” James continued.

Meghan and Eugenie have a close relationship, too, which helps. “Eugenie also seems to have a strong friendship with Meghan, too … Photos taken at a Halloween party show the two women dressed up in costume and clearly having a great time posing for selfies and laughing together to suggest the kind of fun, warm relationship Meghan missed out on from some of Harry’s other relatives.”

Prince Harry, Princess Eugenie, Princess Beatrice, and Prince William in 1995 | Tim Graham/Getty Images

Prince Harry reportedly leaned on Princess Eugenie during recent UK visits

Harry has returned to the United Kingdom several times since settling down near Santa Barbara. And rumor has it he leaned on Eugenie while spending time with the royal family. Back in May 2023, Meghan opted out of attending King Charles’ coronation ceremony, so Harry flew to the UK alone to support his father. While there, he reportedly spent most of the time with Eugenie and Jack, who have continued to offer Harry a warm welcome despite the royal rift.

Eugenie and Jack were also in California earlier in 2023, and it’s assumed that they visited with Harry and Meghan and their two kids, Prince Archie and Princes Lilibet. Outlets have reported Eugenie and Jack are even considering a move to the US, though that has not been confirmed.