Body Language Expert Says Prince William and Kate Middleton Are the ‘Alphas’ and ‘Leaders of the Pack’

The death of Queen Elizabeth II reunited Prince Harry and Meghan Markle with the royal family. Shortly after the queen’s passing, Prince William invited Meghan and Harry to walk with him and Kate Middleton so they could greet mourners and read messages left for the queen. Here’s what a body language expert says about Kate and William demonstrating their “alpha” status.

Body language expert says the Prince and Princess of Wales are the ‘alphas’

Body language expert Jesús Enrique Rosas, known as The Body Language Guy, analyzed the interaction between William and Kate and Meghan and Harry. He says the Prince and Princess of Wales exude confidence and demonstrate with their body language that they are “alphas.”

Prince William is embracing his new role within the royal family. Rosas pointed out that as soon as the car stopped and the doors opened, William, the newly appointed Prince of Wales, was the first to exit the car.

Rosas brings attention to one of William’s gestures. He points out that after William closes his suit jacket, Harry does the same thing. This behavior shows that William is the “leader of the pack,” says Rosas.

According to Rosas, if a leader does something, the rest of the “pack” is going to follow. “We have a signal here that William has the lead as the more alpha or more influential between the two men,” he says.

Prince William has moments of discomfort, says the expert

Although William looks confident during his interactions, Rosas says there are moments when he seems uncomfortable. According to him, William is seen touching his midsection, which is a sign that he’s trying to protect himself. Rosas says this is a gesture often displayed by Harry.

“In this case, I’m going to take that as a defensive posture,” says Rosas. “He doesn’t feel that comfortable.”

Kate Middleton shows strength and confidence, says expert

The second person to exit the car is Kate Middleton. Rosas says Kate walks with confidence and has an authoritative posture. He notes that she smiles and immediately makes eye contact with the person appointed to greet the group.

Rosas says Kate maintains an upright posture when shaking the greeter’s hand. “This is the correct posture when shaking someone’s hand,” he says. Rosas compares her body language during the handshake to Prince Harry’s. He says Harry leaned forward while shaking the man’s hand, but that it’s best to remain upright to demonstrate confidence.

Rosas describes the Princess of Wales as “powerful” and “confident” during her interactions. He also says she offers a “power handshake” when she greets the man waiting for them. He describes her as the “alpha of the women,” in this setting.

Although Kate is confident, Rosas says she doesn’t look comfortable. Her face seems tense while she is standing with Harry and Meghan. Overall, he says Kate is “extremely natural” when communicating with others. “This is textbook Catherine,” says Rosas.

Showbiz Cheat Sheet acknowledges conditions and cultures can impact body language and is sensitive to all backgrounds.

