Body Language Expert Questions ‘Intimate’ Photos of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Used for Netflix Documentary Trailer

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry look hopelessly in love in their Netflix documentary trailer. The photos used in the introduction are mostly black-and-white images of the couple looking at each other with admiration. These are supposed to be spontaneous, intimate moments.

However, a body language expert doesn’t believe all of these photos are as intimate as they seem. According to her, some of the photos might have been taken for promotional purposes.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Netflix trailer attempts to give the feeling of back-stage access

Body language expert Judi James shared her analysis with Express. James says the Netflix trailer seems to try to give a peek behind the scenes of Harry and Meghan’s life. She tells Express the trailer is trying to communicate the feeling that Harry and Meghan were free and happy at the beginning of their marriage.

However, James says the photo arrangement seems to be a “reproach” (likely meant for the media and some members of the royal family) directed at those who dampened their happiness.

“They are a mood board of a love affair, shot in monochrome to create a sense of continuity even though they jump forward and backward in time,” says James during her Express analysis. “They seem like a reproach viewed in retrospect. ‘This is how happy we were; this is how we are free spirits. This is how natural and idyllic we could truly have been if only…’”

Judi James doesn’t believe all of Harry and Meghan’s photos were ‘intimate’

James implies Meghan and Harry’s photos in the Netflix documentary trailers were staged. She tells the publication that the trailer is shot in a way to make viewers believe they are seeing private, intimate moments between the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. However, James doesn’t think this is the case.

Although it looks like some of the photos are selfies, James says it’s clear that a third person took some of the other photos in the trailer. “The only thing to remember is that this intimate and personal view of a love story entails at least three people for most of these illustrations,” says James during her Express interview.

“A couple of the photos could be selfies, but the others would all have been performed in front of at least one camera, possibly a group of them, maybe even a full crew, which should technically have been painful for the notoriously private prince?” adds James.

James points out that Harry says, “No one sees what’s happening behind closed doors.” However, in her opinion, there isn’t much intimacy because a team is most likely with them taking pictures.

“‘Behind closed doors’ sounds intimate, but many of these poses are not intimate in the way that the average person would behave when totally alone with their partner, because someone else is there recording them and witnessing them,” says James.

Angela Levin believes Harry and Meghan’s photos were ‘staged’ and ‘phony’

Royal biographer Angela Levin also believes some of the photos in Harry and Meghan’s Netflix documentary were “staged.” She doesn’t think the duke and duchess were in natural poses. “That one is quite obviously staged and phony,” says Levin during an interview with GB News. “And I think that’s an appalling thing to do.”

Some royal commentators are questioning the trailer because of the inclusion of a photo that was said to be unrelated to the couple. For example, one photo was reportedly from a Harry Potter movie premiere, and was not an attempt by photographers to get a picture of Harry and Meghan, which seemed to be implied, reports Inside Edition.

