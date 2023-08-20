A body language expert breaks down the meaning being the colors the Princess of Wales wears the most. Plus, which color we hardly ever see her in and why.

Prince William’s wife, the Princess of Wales (formerly known as Kate Middleton) is one of the most stylish and fashionable women in the world. She has consistently made best-dressed lists over the years and is responsible for what’s known as “The Kate Effect,” which benefits designers whose clothing she wears as it quickly sells out after she’s seen in it.

Now, an expert is breaking down the color choices the princess favors the most and revealing what she wears says about her mood and personality.

The 4 colors Kate wears and the reason behind that

Kate Middleton wearing a head-to-red ensembles as she attends day four of Royal Ascot 2023 at Ascot Racecourse | Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Darren Stanton is a body language and behavioral expert with a degree in psychology. He recently analyzed photographs of the Princess of Wales and revealed what the colors she chooses to wear so often say about her and the message she wants to convey.

According to Stanton, the four main colors she tends to wear are red, blue, turquoise, and purple.

Speaking on behalf of Betfair Slots, Stanton said: “Kate tends to wear four main colors when she wants to be bold and really stand out, and if it’s an appropriate occasion she will wear red because red is the color of confidence. By contrast, when she wants to make a similar statement but tone it down a little bit she tends to wear blue, which is another of her go-to colours. Generally, you will see her wearing red or blue.

“Other colors she goes for are turquoise or purple. Purple is a very spiritual color; it is the color of communication, of empathy, and compassion. She tends to wear these colors when she is going to charity events.”

Kate Middleton wearing a tourquise tee as she takes part in a game of walking touch rugby during visit to Maidenhead Rugby Club | Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

He added: “When she goes somewhere where she doesn’t want to be the center of attention she tends to wear white or cream. You’ll often see her in these more neutral tones for more formal occasions or situations where she’s keen for others to take center stage.”

The 1 color the Princess of Wales does not where and why

There’s one color that the Duchess of Cornwall and Cambridge hardly ever wears and that’s orange.

Kate did wear an orange-colored blouse underneath a white Alexander McQueen suit when she and William visited Jamaica in 2022 as well as a slightly more subdued orange knit dress. But up until that point, the princess steered clear of the color and only wore hues anywhere near the shade two other times. Once was when she was pregnant with Prince George and sported a peach coat, and another time was when she donned a blood-orange jacket. However, the latter was more of a red tone.

Kate Middleton wearing a peach coat as she meets local school children at Naomi House Children’s Hospice | Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

According to color analyst Gabriella Winters of the Colour Analysis & Image Consultancy Chromology U.K., the reason Kate doesn’t wear orange is likely quite simple. Winters opined that it’s probably because the princess knows which colors compliment her skin tone and apparently orange isn’t one of them.

“I think the answer lies in DNA and Kate’s awareness of how certain colors [are] less flattering compared to other colors,” Winters told Hello! Magazine. “People absorb and reflect the same colors differently depending on their unique biological makeup. When a color is placed adjacent to your face, it will reflect its wavelength onto you. Yellowish or greenish casts from too-warm colors are common, greyish or reddish casts from too-cool colors are also typical.”

