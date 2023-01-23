Body Language Expert Reveals Signs Princess Diana Was Integral in Prince Harry’s Attraction to Meghan Markle

Some body language experts have concluded Prince Harry strongly desires to keep Meghan Markle safe from harm. And this drive could cause him to naturally switch into a protective nature when she’s around him.

One analyst guessed the unique connection might have been essential to sparking the romance between Harry and Meghan. Furthermore, he speculated it all relates to the death of Princess Diana.

Prince Harry goes into protective mode around Meghan Markle, body language expert says

Some observers have noticed that Harry seems tense around Meghan, but that might not come down to her presence. Analysts have theorized he wants to keep her safe, and his perceived tension comes from uncertainty and anxiety about achieving that goal.

Speaking on behalf of Betfair Casino, body language expert Darren Stanton pointed out, “… I think it is natural for Harry to go into protective mode around his wife. He is obviously concerned about any questions she may be asked and what approach [an] interview may take.”

A body language expert connected Princess Diana’s death to Prince Harry’s drive to keep Meghan Markle safe

Body language expert Spidey analyzed Netflix’s Harry & Meghan for The Behavioral Arts on YouTube. And, like Stanton, he noticed that Harry stressed the importance of keeping Meghan safe. He connected this to Diana’s death, pointing out how Harry’s body language shows he might feel guilt or confusion about the event.

Now, connecting that to Harry and Meghan. Spidey pointed to a story they shared about being in a tent in the wild with an elephant rustling nearby. She described it as a sweet moment where he asked for her trust in him to keep her safe.

Spidey thought Harry’s body language indicated that it was a priority for him to know she felt safe with him. “You put a lot of faith and a lot of trust in me,” he gushed, to which she replied, “I did.”

“This could be a big part of the reason why their romance was ignited very quickly,” Spidey shared. He noted it seemed “so important for Harry” to hear and was “the thing he [latched] on.”

Prince Harry felt guilty about meeting mourners after Princess Diana’s death

In an interview with ITV, Harry revealed that while he met with mourners after Diana’s death, some of them dripping wet from tears, he couldn’t show unrestrained emotion (The Guardian).

“I cried once, at the burial, and you know I go into detail about how strange it was and how actually there was some guilt that I felt, and I think William felt as well, by walking around the outside of Kensington Palace,” he noted.

He added, “Everyone thought and felt like they knew our mum, and the two closest people to her, the two most loved people by her, were unable to show any emotion in that moment.”