Body Language Expert Says Kate Middleton and Prince William Have More Tactile in Public Recently

Kate Middleton appears to be more tactile with Prince William since becoming the Princess of Wales, a body language expert says. The expert shared some theories about why Kate might have made this change.

Kate Middleton and Prince William | Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Expert says Kate Middleton is more tactile with Prince William

Body language expert Judi James spoke with Express about how Kate has changed since she became Princess of Wales, including how she is suddenly more “tactile” with her husband.

“Something that seems very ‘nouveau-Kate’ is the tendency to become more tactile with her husband in public than less,” James said.

She continued, “Rising up the ranks to next in line to the throne could have made the always non-tactile and often rather cautious and formal royal couple even more so, but the opposite seems to have applied.”

James added, “Recently, we have seen the pair looking far more relaxed and playful together and even quite tactile in public.”

Expert shares theories for this change in PDA

James explained why Kate and William might have made this shift in PDA. “This trait of touch and public displays of affection might have been prompted by the loss of the late queen,” she said.

“She was more traditionally royal and it could be that there had been some small relaxation of the rules since she died,” James added. “Even Charles has been much more openly tactile and affectionate towards Camilla recently.”

The expert noted, “Or, it could also be the grief prompted by her death, when mutual support was so vital and there was also more open displays of tears and other emotions of sadness from all the royal family.”

Kate Middleton is showing more confidence, body language expert says

James also pointed out how Kate seems to be displaying more signs of confidence since assuming her new role. “Kate’s body language has changed since she became Princess of Wales, but perhaps not in the way that people might have expected,” James said.

The expert continued, “The pressure could have caused some signs of anxiety and even imposter syndrome, but instead her confidence signals have been on an upward trajectory recently.”

James added, “She is now at something of a peak in terms of sending out signals, which suggests she now not only fully embraces and understands her role, but that she feels comfortable in it, too.”

The Princess of Wales appears ‘more independent,’ expert says

James analyzed how Kate seems “more independent” recently as well. “For years Kate has tended to wear the rather self-limiting body language message that she is a non-royal in a royal role and wife to the future king, but now she seems to understand that she has been totally accepted as a leading royal in her own right,” James said.

The body language expert explained, “She is much more independent, often appearing more confident when she is working alone than with William, and her filmed addresses, speeches and messages are miles from the hesitant and slightly reluctant delivery style that she used to have.”

Showbiz Cheat Sheet acknowledges conditions and cultures can impact body language and is sensitive to all backgrounds.