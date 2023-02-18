Body Language Expert Says Kate Middleton Is a ‘Catalyst Rather Than a Friend’ to King Charles

A body language expert looked closely at Kate Middleton’s relationship with King Charles. While the two have exhibited signs of friendship over the years, the expert said Kate has been more of a “catalyst” to Charles.

Kate Middleton and King Charles | Richard Pohle – WPA Pool/Getty Images

Kate Middleton is more of a ‘catalyst rather than a friend’ to King Charles, according to body language expert

Body language expert Judi James shared her analysis with Express in February 2022, explaining how both King Charles and Kate are pillars of the royal family.

James noted, “Kate’s role in [King] Charles’ life appears to be that of a catalyst rather than a friend or kindred spirit.”

The expert continued, “There are rarely if ever any signals of the kind of easy-going, spontaneous warmth he shares with his niece Zara.”

James noted how Kate provides a “buffer” for Charles and Prince William. She explained, “the secret reason why he so often looks happy and fun-loving in Kate’s company might be more to do with the fact that she forms an integral buffer or air-bag role in the relationship triangle that includes his son William.”

She continued, “William and his father haven’t always appeared to have the closest relationship with one another, but with Kate present the mood between the two men does seem to lighten.”

James added, “While the two men point and laugh open-mouthed to suggest there’s some kind of banter going on between them, Kate’s polite attention to Charles and her appreciative smiles as he chuckles suggests she might have mended a few bridges between them over the years.”

Kate has ‘respectful and careful’ body language around King Charles, expert says

The body language expert also noted the difference when Kate and Charles aren’t with William. “There’s nothing to suggest a meeting of minds between Charles and Kate,” James said. “When they are seen walking together Charles’ body language suggests he might be at a bit of a loss in terms of easy-going conversation.”

James pointed out how Charles’ gestures are more “pronounced” around Kate as he displays “feelings of awkwardness” and there’s a lack of eye contact with Kate.

“Kate’s body language always looks respectful and careful with her father-in-law and although her air of polite caution might not resonate with Charles it is clear she is exactly what he needed as the kind of calming and non-disruptive daughter-in-law that will help hold the fractured royal firm together by never putting a foot wrong,” James explained.

Expert says Kate Middleton and King Charles ‘have a rather special relationship’

James also told Express in November 2022 that Kate and Charles have a close relationship, based on her analysis of photos of the two together.

“Kate and Charles do seem to have a rather special relationship that shows up visibly in public as the pair seem to single each other out for attention and empathetic signaling,” she explained.

The expert added, “Their body language together suggests they are tuned in to each other, using flattery and mirroring signals to show some like-minded thinking or appreciation of a joke.”

Showbiz Cheat Sheet acknowledges conditions and cultures can impact body language and is sensitive to all backgrounds.