Body Language Expert Says Kate Middleton Displays Same Behaviors as Princess Diana When Interacting With the Public

A body language expert noted how Kate Middleton showed similarities to Princess Diana during a recent appearance. According to the expert, Kate has the same approach to connecting with the public as Diana did.

Kate Middleton showed her ‘authentic’ and ‘natural’ self during recent appearance, expert says

On Feb. 9, Prince William and Kate visited the National Maritime Museum Cornwall and met with the public who turned out for their appearance. Body language expert Judi James looked at Kate’s gestures and expressions during the engagement, telling Express how she has a similar approach to Princess Diana.

“Kate has always been undeniably charismatic but it has tended to be a more passive, regal form of charisma,” James said. “Recently though she seems to have grown in confidence and notched up in terms of her body language rituals on visits and appearances.”

The expert continued, “She is now fully out of her husband’s shadow, showing signs of adopting a more active style of charisma that allows her natural enthusiasm, warmth and humor shine through.”

Kate interacted with people in the crowd during their appearance and was seen crouching down to speak to children. “Here the charm offensive looks authentic, natural ‘Kate’, and quite a relentlessly emphatic signal of the queen she intends to become,” James said.

Body language expert says Kate Middleton connects to the public like Princess Diana did

James pointed out how Kate’s interactions with the public were reminiscent of the way Princess Diana connected with people. “She is not just working the crowd but working with the crowd,” the body language expert explained. “She is showing the kind of empathy, mirroring, and bonding behaviors that Diana used to be known for, and which made her feel like a personal friend.”

Kate also showed affection at the engagement with an ease that no doubt won over her fans. “Kate is no longer waiting for the fans to ask for touches, handshakes, and hugs — she is prompting them in a way that suggests very high levels of not just confidence, but the type of relationship optimism that suggests she has finally realized her own popularity with the public,” James explained. “It looks like a mutual-adoration here as Kate is tactile and actively affectionate.”

Among her interactions with the crowd, Kate bent down to have “a proper conversation with a small girl,” the expert pointed out, and gave her attention to a baby. “She seems to have acquired the rare skill of making a few moments during a visit feel memorable and personal for each person she chats to,” James explained.

The expert added, “Genuine charisma is all about how you make people around you feel. Kate’s new, very relaxed, natural, and tactile body language will have the best effect on the feelings of the people she is meeting here.”

Body language expert says Kate doesn’t take herself too seriously

Speaking on behalf of Betfair Casino, body language expert Darren Stanton said that Kate displayed qualities reminiscent of Princess Diana when she visited Landau Forte College Derby on Feb. 8.

“To me, this latest footage of Kate is another example of how similar she is to Princess Diana — she is willing to interact, connect and communicate with all members of society, no matter her status,” Stanton said.

The body language expert continued, “She is wonderfully confident in her own skin, denoted by her relaxed posture, her genuine smiles, her face continuously fully engaged and she isn’t afraid to show, that at times, she doesn’t take herself too seriously.”

