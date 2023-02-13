Body Language Expert Says Kate Middleton Displays ‘Signal’ of the ‘Queen She Intends to Become’

A body language expert looked at Kate Middleton’s recent visit to Cornwall and noticed her ever-growing confidence. According to the expert, Kate displayed a signal of the queen she intends to become.

Prince William and Kate Middleton | Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images

Kate Middleton showed ‘charisma’ and ‘confidence’ at recent appearance, body language expert says

On Feb. 9, Prince William and Kate visited the National Maritime Museum Cornwall where they met with the public during the appearance. Body language expert Judi James shared her analysis of Kate during the engagement, telling Express that the Princess of Wales displayed charisma and warmth.

“Kate has always been undeniably charismatic but it has tended to be a more passive, regal form of charisma,” James explained. “Recently though she seems to have grown in confidence and notched up in terms of her body language rituals on visits and appearances.”

The expert continued, “She is now fully out of her husband’s shadow, showing signs of adopting a more active style of charisma that allows her natural enthusiasm, warmth and humor shine through.”

Princess of Wales gives indication of ‘queen she intends to become,’ expert says

Kate interacted with people in the crowd and crouched down to speak to children. “Here the charm offensive looks authentic, natural ‘Kate’, and quite a relentlessly emphatic signal of the queen she intends to become,” James explained.

She continued, “A day before she was pulling tires along via her waist without a glimmer of embarrassment or shyness.”

James compared Kate’s interactions to the way Princess Diana connected with the public. “She is not just working the crowd but working with the crowd,” the expert explained. “She is showing the kind of empathy, mirroring, and bonding behaviors that Diana used to be known for, and which made her feel like a personal friend.”

The Princess of Wales is natural in her interactions as well. “Kate is no longer waiting for the fans to ask for touches, handshakes, and hugs — she is prompting them in a way that suggests very high levels of not just confidence, but the type of relationship optimism that suggests she has finally realized her own popularity with the public. It looks like a mutual-adoration here as Kate is tactile and actively affectionate.”

James continued, “When she approaches her hosts she is first in with the greeting handshake, and when the woman performs a curtsy, Kate seems to hold her hand high, as though letting her know she needn’t bother.”

The body language expert also noted, “Kate bends down to engage in what looks like a proper conversation with a small girl over a bracelet, and she looks so happy. She also amuses a baby with face-pulling, head tilts, and laughter. She seems to have acquired the rare skill of making a few moments during a visit feel memorable and personal for each person she chats to.”

James added, “Genuine charisma is all about how you make people around you feel. Kate’s new, very relaxed, natural, and tactile body language will have the best effect on the feelings of the people she is meeting here.”

