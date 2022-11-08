Body Language Expert Says Kate Middleton Is No Longer ‘Prince William’s Wife’

There’s been plenty of changes in the British royal family since the death of Queen Elizabeth II. Not only did the royals lose their matriarch, but the line of succession has shifted once more. Naturally, a lot of conversation has surrounded King Charles as he has finally assumed the throne. However, there’s also been plenty of discourse around Prince William and his wife, Kate Middleton.

Prince William and Kate Middleton | Toby Melville – WPA Pool/Getty Images

Kate Middleton became the Princess of Wales after Queen Elizabeth II died

Now that Prince William is first in line for the throne, his royal duties have increased significantly. The same can be said for his wife. Kate recently received a new title. The mom of three is now the Princess of Wales, a title last held by the late Princess Diana. And body language experts feel that Kate has begun to carry herself differently since she adopted this new title. Apparently, the senior royal is becoming more confident.

Body language expert claims that Kate is no longer seen just as Prince William’s wife

While speaking with Express, body language expert, Judi James, explained how Kate’s body language has shifted in recent months. “She is much more independent, often appearing more confident when she is working alone than with William, and her filmed addresses, speeches, and messages are miles from the hesitant and slightly reluctant delivery style that she used to have.”

James also shared that the way Kate carries herself these days seems to indicate that she and the public no longer think of her simply as Prince William’s wife. Instead, she has established herself as an entity outside of her husband. “For years, Kate has tended to wear the rather self-limiting body language message that she is a non-royal in a royal role and wife to the future King, but now she seems to understand that she has been totally accepted as a leading royal in her own right,” James claimed.

Kate is currently more popular than her husband and King Charles

Certainly, Kate seems to be making a name for herself as a royal. In fact, she has the highest approval rate of any living person in her family. She has even managed to usurp Prince William in terms of popularity, according to YouGov. Currently, the Princess of Wales has a 66% popularity rating, one point higher than her husband.

Kate Middleton | Samir Hussein/WireImage

The mom of three is balancing parenting with royal duties

Kate also seems to be balancing her new title with motherhood. She seems to be making her own rules in terms of how she wants her kids to be raised. In fact, she and Prince William recently relocated to Adelaide Cottage with their children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis. By moving outside of London, Kate hopes to give her kids a more normal life with more privacy. Kate is seemingly spearheading a lot of things that involve the royal family as of late. Perhaps this is helping the public see her as more of a royal in her own right.