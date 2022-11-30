Body Language Expert Says Kate Middleton and Prince William Want to Appear ‘Strong’

Kate Middleton and Prince William are focusing on their United States visit so they can prepare for the awards ceremony for the Earthshot Prize. This is a cause founded by Prince William that aims to find a solution to global environmental issues.

Kate and William are often praised for representing the royal family in a positive light. One body language expert Kate and William send physical cues that show they want to appear “strong.” Here’s what the analyst found.

Kate and William reportedly aren’t worried about Meghan and Harry

William and Kate reportedly aren’t worried about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry while they make their trip to Boston. Some wonder if the duke and duchess will be a distraction because of all the publicity surrounding Harry’s book and Meghan’s projects. Spare is set to be released in January 2023 and the duo’s Netflix documentary will likely air in a few weeks. Palace sources reportedly tell the Telegraph that the Prince and Princess of Wales “won’t be distracted” by them during their US visit.

Kate Middleton and Prince William want to appear ‘strong’

Body language expert Judi James analyzed William and Kate’s body language for Express. In her opinion, the couple present themselves in a way that conveys strength and love. During a celebration of the 10th anniversary of Coach Core in London, Kate is seen placing her hand on William’s back. James says this gesture shows how loving the couple is and that they’re a strong unit.

“The body language displays from William and Kate today seem to have launched a new era of PDAs from the pair, who seem keen to signal their move up to direct heirs to the throne and to the title of Prince and Princess of Wales is not going to make their body language more formal or less natural and revealing, in fact quite the opposite,” says James. “This is the couple signaling they want to be viewed as a strong and very loving team, both professionally and privately.”

Kate and William have been described as being ‘in sync’

The Prince and Princess of Wales make small gestures to show their support for one another. Body language expert Darren Stanton analyzed William and Kate when they took their daughter, Princess Charlotte, to the 2022 Commonwealth Games. Stanton says William and Kate are on the same page when it comes to parenting.

“Throughout their appearance, Kate Middleton and Prince William are seen with their bodies turned inward toward Charlotte, with the youngster in between them—demonstrating how she is their main priority and their children come first,” Stanton tells Pure Wow. “We also saw Kate Middleton and Prince William matching and mirroring each other with their body language and gestures, proving not just how deep their connection is romantically but how in sync they are as parents, too.”

