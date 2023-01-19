Body Language Expert Says Kate Middleton Is ‘Unfazed’ by Prince Harry Memoir ‘Spare’

In his new memoir, Spare, Prince Harry shared intimate details about his relationship with his sister-in-law, Kate Middleton. A body language expert says the Princess of Wales is unbothered by the book’s revelations, based on her recent public appearance.

Prince Harry opened up about his relationship with Kate Midleton in his new memoir, ‘Spare’

Prince Harry’s new memoir, Spare, came out on Jan. 10, and the controversial book revealed some royal family secrets.

He wrote about a physical altercation with his brother, Prince William, and detailed some of his father, King Charles’, shortcomings as a parent. Harry partially blamed William and his wife, Kate Middleton, for infamously wearing a Nazi costume in 2005.

He said William and Kate were huge Suits fans before meeting Meghan Markle, and recounted some tension between Meghan and Kate over the Duchess of Sussex saying her sister-in-law had “baby brain.”

A body language expert says Kate Middleton seemed ‘unfazed’ by what Prince Harry wrote in his memoir ‘Spare’

Speaking on behalf of Betfair Bingo, body language expert and “Human Lie Detector” Darren Stanton commented on Kate Middleton’s Jan. 19 appearance in Luton. It was the Princess of Wales’ first sole engagement this year.

Stanton said Kate seemed unbothered by Prince Harry’s memoir, Spare. “I don’t believe the release of Prince Harry’s new book has had a profound effect on Kate. From her body language, she appears totally at ease and isn’t showing any signs of distress or frustration,” the expert said. “In fact, she’s even more confident as usual. She is clearly focused on the task at hand and wants to do the very best for the venue she is attending. While some people may expect them to be fazed, it’s business as usual for Kate and William!”

Stanton also said that Kate appeared more self-assured than ever, even without William by her side. “Kate has definitely entered a whole new phase of confidence since stepping into her senior role within the Royal family. It has been interesting to see her developments over the past decade, as she used to appear quite timid and ever so slightly intimidated by engagements,” he said. “Now, she’s happy to attend either alone, rather than with William or other members of the Royal family.”

The Princess of Wales wore her ‘superhero color’ to boost her confidence, says body language expert

The body language expert noted that Kate Middleton wore red to her first solo appearance of the year, which he called her “superhero color.”

“Kate appeared at her first solo engagement in a camel-colored coat, with her signature superhero color of red underneath,” Stanton said. “She often wears red as it allows her to feel the most confident and powerful, while the camel color helped tone down her outfit slightly. It’s clear Kate knows when she wants to be the center of attention.”

Several experts have noticed that the Princess of Wales often wears red, a color that attracts attention and increases confidence. “If a royal is wearing red they are commanding attention, straight away,” said Color Psychologist Tash Bradley (via Hello Magazine). “If I saw a royal in a red outfit, they’re wanting to stand out amongst the other royals.”

